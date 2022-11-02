 Skip to main content
Why cutting out friends is not that deep | It’s Not That Deep Podcast

Keeping friendships in college can be tough, and “It’s Not That Deep” co-hosts Olivia Estright and Phoebe Cykosky address this view in this episode.

The duo returns to viewer submissions for this video, and they both apply their own insight to others’ “It’s Not That Deep” moments. Friendship is a big theme in this episode, with Estright and Cykosky using their own experiences to help others.

Estright also makes note of the difficulty of keeping friendships throughout college due to the rapid changes throughout one’s four years. But, she says it’s OK for those friendships to change and even drop, because at the end of the day, it’s not that deep.

