Penn State students gathered in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center Monday night for the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil to honor individuals who have lost their lives from transphobic violence.

Eric Duran, assistant director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, helped organize the vigil.

“I think that it was a good night for solidarity and to honor those that we’ve lost,” Duran said.

Duran said he hopes the students who attended “see that there is that support, that they have resources here at Penn State, and understand what's happening with the community and really be an ally for each other.”

To the non-transgender, Duran said people need to “grow your knowledge, keep up with all the policies and laws and the social things that are happening for the community and ways that you can be an ally.”

In the end, Duran said the best way to be an ally is by “coming to these events.”

“We are trying to create a more inclusive space for everybody and that includes everyone’s peers,” Duran said.

For those who are apprehensive of transgender people, especially youth, Duran said to “really educate yourself and listen to the voices of this community.”

Sophie Kandler spoke at the vigil to discuss her experience as a transgender woman.

Kandler (graduate-lifelong learning and adult education) is currently “studying possible ways to assuage transgender violence.”

“Remember that we [as transgender people] are human. Like all humans, we have feelings. Just treat us like humans. I don’t think that’s such a hard thing, but apparently, it is,” Kandler said.

To the non-transgender students, Kandler asks them to “just be an ally.”

“For example, I’m tall, I’m broad, I transitioned late in life, so I’m kind of obvious. I’ll hear something about every day,” Kandler said. “Someone gives a snide remark or, ‘Oh, look.’ I can take it, but there are people out there who can’t.”

Kandler said for those who are opposed to her identity, “save the snide remarks.”

“We are Penn State and that includes trans people… We’re part of the family, too,” Kandler said.

“And we’re happy to be here as part of the family.”

Kandler said CGSD welcomes everyone because they “know what it means not to be welcome” and “what it means to be turned away.”

Some students see “a stigma” when it comes to CGSD, Kandler said.

“They’d say, ‘I don’t wanna go in there, people will think I’m gay,’” Kandler said. “Well, what’s wrong with that? If you’re confident enough in your own sexuality, come on in.”

“We’d love to see you. We’d love to have you come to our movie nights,” Kandler said. “We try to have fun with this. After all, if you can’t laugh, what’s the point?”

When speaking of her identity, Kandler said that “transgender is something that comes from birth.”

“We’re born this way,” Kandler said.

When Kandler said she transitioned, she lost her marriage, her career, friends and the support from her parents.

“What I gained was a sense of peace within myself that finally things are correct, things are right. I also gained a family that I built,” Kandler said. “A family of people who are like me and a family of people who appreciate me for who I am.”

Kandler said since the transition, she’s “discovered a purpose to help others.”

“I wish I didn’t have to [transition], but I am at peace with it,” Kandler said. “Transition should be the last resort. If you can live with it, do so.”

Kandler said transitioning “takes courage,” which is why it took a long time for her.

“The hardest part is to [look] within yourself and come out to yourself — say, ‘This is who I am,’” Kandler said.

For those questioning their identity, Kandler said they should come to CGSD, where people are there to talk others through the questions.

“I’m just glad, now, there are resources like the [CGSD],” Kandler said. “I did my undergrad at Penn State in the ‘80s. It was nothing like this. We had to be very quiet. Now, you can celebrate yourself, you can celebrate who you are, you can celebrate your friends and I think that’s one of the greatest gifts that a person can have.”

Muggs Leone is the longest-tenured student staff worker at the CGSD.

Leone (senior-psychology) said transgender kids “are still dying.”

“There are still members of our community who are being attacked for their identity,” Leone said.

While CGSD caters to LGBTQ community, Leone said the center’s events are “open to the entire student body.”

Although Penn State does not currently have a club designed specifically for transgender students, options for trans students include Lions PRIDE, Queer and Trans People of Color and the Penn State Ally House.

“We’re not making people queer… We’re just entering a world where it should be okay; education is an important way for everyone to know that and feel more accepted,” Leone said.

Though Penn State’s “transgender population numbers are lower than some other colleges,” Leone said having a “sense of community” is the most important thing.

“Being queer’s not a choice, it’s how we’re born,” Leone said.

Sonya Wilmoth, director of the CGSD, said she felt the event provided students “a space for introspection.”

Wilmoth told the students in attendance to “listen to the name and the ages of how young some of these individuals are and the fact that they had to endure violence in such a horrific way.”

“The fact that we have to [hold] this [event] sends a message that being trans is something that should be celebrated,” Wilmoth said.

Wilmoth added that the CGSD hopes to help transgender students “thrive during their time here” at Penn State.

“We should be able to exist on campus as our whole personhood,” Wilmoth said. “We should be able to do that and feel safe [and] affirmed.”

