It felt like he was in your living room.

I’d come home on summer nights, after a long afternoon of playing outside, turn on the TV and hear his voice.

“It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

Vin Scully started every broadcast with those five words. We heard that phrase, and we knew the Dodgers were about to play baseball. But it was more than that; we knew we were going to get to spend the next few hours with Vin.

On Aug. 2, Scully died at the age of 94.

There’s something about a baseball broadcaster. It’s not like football where we only hear them once a week. There are 162 games in a baseball season. Scully didn’t just take the mic on Sundays, he took it every night of the week.

Each night, it felt like we were spending time with Scully because he talked to us. He didn’t call games with a partner — he did it alone. He made the audience feel like his partner.

I think he saw it that way too.

“You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart, I’ve always needed you more than you needed me.”

Those were Scully’s words as he signed off for the final time. To him, the audience was a friend, and he was a friend to us, too, because you knew he was always going to be there.

Scully did his job with a remarkable consistency. He never used the wrong word. He never ran out of stories to tell. One can only hope to be able to weave language together in the way that he could. He was the best at it.

Scully was a magician, but nothing about him seemed tricky. He was real, and he sat up in that broadcasting booth looking down upon the stadium.

There’s probably some metaphor that could be made there about how Scully was a king and Dodger stadium, his castle. Hundreds of players and coaches came through, but Scully remained.

That wouldn’t be right, because Scully never looked down upon anyone. Someone in that position shouldn’t feel that real, but he did his job with an unrelenting grace.

Tommy Lasorda, a man who was larger than life to many who came through the Dodger organization, once said that even he looked up to Scully.

It can be so easy for those in Scully’s position to lose sight of what matters and to let ego take hold. That never happened with Scully. He defined the game of baseball because he let the game define him.

He did his job with force, but it never felt like he was doing anything more than the moment required.

He kept us glued to the screen. He never went out of his way to demand our attention, yet we couldn’t imagine spending that baseball game with anyone else.

To watch a Dodgers game called by Vin Scully was to learn, to laugh and discover. He lived about as full of a life as a man could live. He wanted to share that with the world. Nobody told stories like Vin Scully. Nobody.

I’m young. I didn’t spend as much time listening to Scully as some previous generations. That’s just it, though. He reached not just one generation, not just two, but anyone who watched baseball from 1950-2016 felt Scully’s work.

The things Scully did are unmatched. Scully allowed so many people to fall in love with baseball. He did that because he loved baseball.

Joe Davis, the current Dodger broadcaster, had the impossible task of filling Scully’s shoes. Scully’s passing was announced as Davis was calling the Dodger game.

Davis spoke about what made Scully so great, saying he treated the players as humans before athletes.

Scully used his stories to bring us into the player’s head, just like a great author brings us into the head of the protagonist.

That’s why Scully’s legacy will live on forever. That’s why he was so incredible at his job.

Baseball will miss Vin Scully, but his spirit will never die — that spirit that sparked so many of us with a love for the game.

That spirit allowed us to see him as one of our friends, and for so many people, he was the best friend anyone could have asked for.