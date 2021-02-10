Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #15-15, which will provide free school supplies for underprivileged students, during its meeting Wednesday night.

The bill was presented by Rep. Najee Rodriguez, who worked closely with First Gen Advocates, a Penn State organization that supports students who are the first in their families to attend college.

According to Rodriguez, 27% of Penn State’s student population are first-generation students.

The resolution allocates $5,053 toward providing students with folders, pencils, pens, pencil pouches, highlighters, notebooks, index cards and drawstring bags. It also pledges support to First Gen Advocates.

Rodriguez and the Justice and Equity Committee hope to distribute the supplies in the HUB-Robeson Center sometime in mid-February.

