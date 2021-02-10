Lecture hall, chair and desk
Buy Now

A chair with its desk open in a lecture hall in the Chambers Building on Nov. 11, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #15-15, which will provide free school supplies for underprivileged students, during its meeting Wednesday night.

The bill was presented by Rep. Najee Rodriguez, who worked closely with First Gen Advocates, a Penn State organization that supports students who are the first in their families to attend college.

According to Rodriguez, 27% of Penn State’s student population are first-generation students.

The resolution allocates $5,053 toward providing students with folders, pencils, pens, pencil pouches, highlighters, notebooks, index cards and drawstring bags. It also pledges support to First Gen Advocates.

Rodriguez and the Justice and Equity Committee hope to distribute the supplies in the HUB-Robeson Center sometime in mid-February.

MORE STATE COLLEGE NEWS

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

James Engel is a student government reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in French.