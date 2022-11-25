Penn State released its parking guidelines ahead of the Saturday football game against Michigan State.

Parking areas near Beaver Stadium require a football permit for the assigned lots, according to a news release. Lots will open at 8 a.m.

For students planning to arrive back on campus, Penn State released a traffic advisory, stating students should "expect very heavy traffic getting to, from and around campus on Saturday."

For East Halls residents, "access to the Lot 82 student parking areas will be unavailable from approximately 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday," the release said.

Instead, Lot 82 permit holders are allowed to park in the East Deck. Individuals can scan their permits to enter and exit the parking lot.

On Saturday, anyone who's dropping off students to East Halls will be able to park in East Deck. If parked for less than two hours, the $1 per hour rate will be applied. If parked for longer, the $40 event rate will be applied.

