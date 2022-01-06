Penn State began its 2022 campaign with a bang, as the Nittany Lions earned a sweep over BYU with the help of an unlikely source.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu recorded 16 kills in just 19 sets of action in 2021, but in his fourth career start Thursday night at Rec Hall, Ezeonu finished with 10 to lead the blue and white.

“Early on, I kind of noticed it. He was as excited as you could ever see Toby be, and you don't [normally] see Toby be excited,” Penn State head coach Mark Pavlik said. “It was a very good first night out of the box for him.”

Ezeonu’s double-digit kills came efficiently — the New Jersey native finished with a .467 hitting percentage on 15 attempts.

The sophomore also made an impact defensively, recording a solo block and assisting on five others.

As a team, the Nittany Lions finished with three solo blocks and 12 block assists.

“I’m just real happy for him,” Pavlik said. “I thought he blocked well. Before [his last three swings] I think he only had one hitting error.”

“He’s going to have stretches where he’s going to learn some things, but anybody that knows Toby knows that he’s not afraid to figure things out.”

Senior setter Cole Bogner assisted on several of Ezeonu’s kills, and he said the latter’s breakout performance didn’t come as much of a surprise.

“Toby was kind of just Toby today. He looked real comfortable, and it just looks all uphill from here,” Bogner said.

“He essentially did what we’ve seen him do and progress over the past two years in practice, it just showed tonight,” senior outside hitter Brett Wildman said.

Ezeonu and Penn State faced a tall task against a BYU squad coming off a trip to the national championship game in 2021, despite the new-look Cougars losing several of their main contributors to graduation.

With most of his core players from 2021 returning, Pavlik stressed the importance of finetuning key aspects of the Nittany Lions’ game.

“We’re fortunate because we have a fairly experienced group [who has] kind of been there, done that, seen that, so it’s more of a refinement,” Pavlik said. “There’s not a whole lot that’s going to surprise this group this year.”

“It’s just been a matter of saying, ‘hey, believe in your strengths. Let’s make sure that when we face these scenarios, there’s no question in how we approach it and how we want to attack different things.’ We know we’re going to face different teams with different strengths.”

There will be one major difference for Pavlik’s group this season — the return of a full-capacity Rec Hall.

Though Penn State did finish 22-4 with sharply reduced attendance in 2021, the Nittany Lions expressed excitement for the possibility of a true home-court advantage once again.

“Last year, it was mainly families, some friends every now and then, but to have fans in the stands is great,” Wildman said. “We kind of feed off of that too. It’s more fun to play in those atmospheres and [I’m] excited to have a regular season that looks a little bit more normal.”

“It kind of makes it easier on us to play at home,” Bogner said. “We kind of feel more comfortable, and it’s just good to see people’s faces that we recognize on a day to day basis.”

