As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week.

Monday, Oct. 10

4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”

This lecture is free and open to the public and will be held in Walker Building room 112 and on Zoom.

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will perform “Metamorphoses” by Mary Zimmerman at the Pavilion Theatre.

The program will run until Oct. 15. Admission to this event is $12.50 for students and $20 for the evening performances.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host Tuesday on the Terrace until 8 p.m.

6 p.m. — A forum featuring a panel of scholars will discuss advancing of democratic values, the role of public servants and the book “Democracy Administered: How Public Administration Shapes Representative Government” by Anthony Bertelli, a professor of public policy and political science at Penn State.

The event will be held in Foster Auditorium and on Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.

7:30 p.m. — Miguel Zenón, a Puerto Rican jazz saxophonist, and his quartet will perform “Música de las Américas” at Recital Hall. This event is free.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

6 p.m. — The Penn State College of Arts of Architecture Stuckeman School will livestream a lecture of “The Detroit Collaborative Design Center: 28 Years of Good Trouble” presented by Charles Cross, director of landscape and urban design at the Detroit Collaborative Design Center.

This event will be livestreamed by WPSU.

Thursday, Oct. 13

3:30 p.m. — The CATA Career Fair will be held at the Nittany Mall until 6:30 p.m.

6 p.m. — As part of the Mary E. Rolling Reading Series, novelist and essayist Xu Xi will present a reading in Foster Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Oct. 14

3 p.m. — Way Fruit Farm will have a professional pumpkin carving demonstration by Eric Jones as well as other fall activities such as wagon rides, a bounce house and live music.

This event ends at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

8:30 a.m. — The Central PA Heart Walk will be held at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Participants can walk or run the 5K.

9 a.m. — Way Fruit Farm will have a professional pumpkin carving demonstration by Eric Jones as well as other fall activities such as wagon rides, a bounce house and live music. This event ends at 4 p.m.

10 a.m. — The Downtown Fall Festival will be held at the 200 block of Allen Street until 3 p.m.

There will be pony rides, a bounce house and a pumpkin patch.

10 a.m. — The Wasson Farm Market will host its weekly “Farm Fall Fest” featuring a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a corn maze and food.

Admission is free, and the last ride to the pumpkin patch leaves at 4:30 p.m.

Noon — Ten Thousand Villages State College will host an “Alpaca Anniversary Party” until 3 p.m. The party will have two alpacas, Ace and Z, refreshments and discounted store prices. This event is free.

Sunday, Oct. 16

1:30 p.m. — The State College CROP Hunger Walk will be a 5K walk through downtown State College, and 25% of the organization's funds will be donated to the State College Food Bank.

Walkers must register to participate.

