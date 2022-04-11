During the 14th week of the spring semester, a mix of in-person and virtual events will occur on Penn State’s campus and in State College, with some to celebrate campus Pride Month and Earth Month.

Monday, April 11

Noon — Student organizations, campus and community partners will gather at the HUB-Robeson Center for a pride march and rally to Old Main to kick off Penn State Pride Month.

Participants will meet at the HUB Pollock Road entrance at 11 a.m., and pride flags and signs of support are encouraged.

3:30 p.m. — Penn State Dickinson Law will host Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu, race and gender justice activist and daughter of late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to speak about “Building Gender Coalitions Across Racial Lines.”

Registration can be found here.

6 p.m. — Lion’s Pantry will host a Canstruction event in the HUB’s Flex Theater, featuring student-made structures built from packaged food, which will then be donated to the Lion’s Pantry.

A reception with free food will take place afterward in room 131 of the HUB, and the structures will be available for viewing in 131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host a drag show with PSU Opulence, the university’s Drag Ambassadors, in Alumni Hall in the HUB.

Tuesday, April 12

7 p.m. — Penn State Sustainability Institute’s “Landscapes of Labor” film series will screen “Sorry We Missed You” by Ken Loach — a film exploring the interconnections between sustainability and labor issues.

The screening is free, but registration is required here.

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will begin its run of “Brigadoon,” a musical about two American tourists who come across Brigadoon, a Scottish Village that appears for only one day every 100 years.

The show will run until April 23 at the Playhouse Theatre, and tickets can be purchased here.

Wednesday, April 13

7 a.m. — Shaver’s Creek naturalists Doug Wentzel and Joshua Potter, as well as other guests, will hike to see and hear bird species migrating through central Pennsylvania. Some binoculars will be available to borrow.

Registration is appreciated but not necessary, and it can be found here.

6 p.m. — Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and Gender Equity Center will host Cameron Esposito, a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer, as the campus Pride Month keynote guest speaker.

Cameron will lead the keynote discussion in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

Thursday, April 14

10 a.m. — Shari Edelson, director of operations at The Arboretum at Penn State, will host a workshop to create spring-themed floral arrangements using flowers and natural materials harvested from the Arboretum.

Two sessions will be held, one at 10 a.m. and a second at 1:30 p.m., and a fee of $50 and pre-registration is required here.

1:15 p.m. — During “Research Unplugged,” Jessica Gall Myrick, a media studies professor at Penn State, will discuss Internet meme culture and research about meme use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is free and will take place in the Schlow Library Community Room in downtown State College.

4 p.m. — Ralph Cintron, author of “Democracy as Fetish” and faculty member at the University of Illinois at Chicago, will present “Is Democracy Under Attack?” for the 2022 Kenneth Burke Memorial Lecture.

The lecture is free and will be held at the Hintz Family Alumni Center or online. Registration can be found here for the livestream.

5:30 p.m. — Erica Ciszek, assistant professor at the University of Texas, will present the annual Pockrass Memorial Lecture, speaking about creating a space for marginalized voices and perspectives in research.

The lecture titled “Voices & Representation: Amplification and the Limits of Visibility” is free on Zoom but requires registration here.

5:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and Transportation Services will offer a bike workshop for women and the LGBTQ community at the Bike Den, which is located in the West Parking Deck.

The workshop will focus on bike safety, tips for cycling and LQBTQ cycling discussions.

7:30 p.m. — Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray” will make a stop on its tour at Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium, featuring Andrew Levitt, or Nina West, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 814-863-0255 or in person from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Friday, April 15

Noon — Penn State’s Sustainability Institute will virtually host Craig Santos Perez, a writer and poet who is an indigenous Chamoru from the Pacific Islands of Guåhan for a “Pacific Islander Eco-Poetry Reading.”

The Sustainability Showcase Speaker Series is free, but pre-registration is required here.

Saturday, April 16

Noon — The Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will offer a picnic-style barbecue for graduate students in HUB LL011. Vegetarian options will be available.

