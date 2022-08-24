If you’re like most people, then your day-to-day life involves some level of Internet use. Chances are, you use the Internet at work, school, and home. Most likely, it’s also how you keep in touch with family and friends (and what you do to relax). Internet use can be an essential part of your daily life; however, it can also have negative effects on your health and well-being if you’re not careful with it.
Why You Should Be More Mindful About Your Internet Use
The Dangers of Too Much Internet
We've all been there, scrolling through social media for hours on end, mindlessly browsing the internet when we should be working or spending time with loved ones. But what are the dangers of too much internet use? According to a recent study, excessive internet use can lead to loneliness, anxiety, and depression. It can also cause physical problems such as headaches, neck pain, and dry eyes. If you find yourself feeling guilty or ashamed after spending too much time online, it's time to take a step back and reassess your relationship with the internet.
What You Can Do to Reduce the Risks
The internet has become a staple in most of our lives. We use it for work, to stay connected with friends and family, and for entertainment. But there are risks associated with using the internet, especially if we're not mindful about our online activity. A few things you can do to reduce the risks are:
- Don't share personal information unnecessarily on social media or other sites.
- Check your privacy settings on social media accounts and adjust them as needed.
- Beware of phishing schemes. Even if you receive an email from someone you know, be sure that they didn't inadvertently send out an email with the wrong subject line or body text before sending out a new one telling everyone what happened.
- Use websites like RouterCtrl to learn more about the internet and stay informed.
Switch off your phone at dinner time
It can be really difficult to stay present and engaged in conversation when you're constantly checking your phone for notifications. By design, our phones are meant to be addictive, so it's important to be aware of how much time you're spending on them. If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media or checking your email every five minutes, try setting a rule for yourself to keep your phone off at certain times, like during dinner. This will also allow you to make healthier decisions when eating your meal.
Get off social media for a bit each day
The best way to reduce the negative impacts of using the internet is by limiting time on social media. While social media has a lot of benefits it is also essential to understand that it has an equal number of drawbacks. By limiting your time on social media you can manage your mental health in a better way and be more reflective of your time.
Limit mobile phones when studying or reading
While it can be tempting to keep your phone close by when you're studying or reading, research has shown that having your phone within easy reach can actually lead to poorer focus and comprehension. So if you want to give yourself the best chance to really absorb what you're reading, it's best to keep your phone out of sight and out of mind. Moreover, turn off your notifications as studies have shown that they are reducing the overall human attention span. So, if you have less notifications popping up you will have less desire to check your phone, thus, expanding your attention span to stay focused for longer hours.