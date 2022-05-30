Identity verification is one of the most important security tools in today’s online world, especially for businesses, especially since you can easily find the best fake ID websites online today. And while everyone has gotten a fake ID at some point in their teenage years, ensuring your business has identity verification processes goes a long way. Because identity verification reduces the risk of fraudulent transactions and improves customer satisfaction, it’s an essential tool that all online businesses should use. But what exactly does identity verification entail? And how can you implement this important security process into your website or business? Let’s take a look at identity verification and why it’s essential to any online business today.
Why Identity Verification is Essential for Online Businesses
How Do People Know It's YOU?
Your email address can be changed and your social media accounts can easily be spoofed. Protecting your personal identity on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn is important, but a verified online identity must go beyond social media to allow people to be sure they’re communicating with you directly. In other words, potential clients or business partners need a way to verify that you are who you say you are in order to build trust and better relationships. You have to prove it’s really you behind that screen.
How Does IdV Affect Google Rankings?
Before we can talk about how IdV affects Google rankings, it’s important to understand what IdV is. In simple terms, identity verification ensures that Google (and other search engines) know they are ranking results based on genuine interactions between real people. Having your site properly verified by Google allows you to tap into an invaluable traffic source: The searcher intent on finding a real-world location. From a consumer perspective, making sure a business listing’s identity matches its products and services will greatly influence whether someone chooses to buy from you or your competitor down the street.
How Can You Protect Yourself Against IdV Scams?
Internet crime, also known as online fraud, identity theft, and cybercrime, costs Americans approximately $100 billion annually. These crimes are not just a danger to individuals; they can be devastating to businesses. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) has found that 10 percent of all Internet-based complaints originate from business email compromise scams, costing victims in excess of $2 billion. If you’re an entrepreneur looking to start an online business or if you already have one and are receiving emails from someone posing as your supplier or customer and requesting funds via a wire transfer service such as Western Union, MoneyGram or PayPal — do not send money without proper verification.
What are the Risks Associated with Not Having IdV?
Identity verification processes are increasingly common on e-commerce websites as a way to increase trust between buyers and sellers. The process includes asking a buyer to provide two forms of identification, including at least one form of government-issued ID (e.g., driver’s licence, passport) and one form of non-government ID (e.g., credit card, debit card). The first step helps protect consumers by proving their identity so they don’t get hit with fraud fees if something goes wrong. The second step protects businesses by verifying that their customer matches the information on file with their bank or credit card company.
Which Service Should You Use?
Use a professional background-check service to verify your identity. There are many services that perform different types of checks and offer different packages. Google each type of check (criminal, employment, driving, etc.) and you’ll find plenty of results for services you can compare and consider. Since these checks are in-depth investigations into your past, make sure to do your research on all companies before making a final decision. It’s also important to note that background checks vary from state to state; certain types may not be legal in your area. If it’s something you want to pursue be sure to contact an attorney beforehand or check with government agencies who have jurisdiction over such matters locally.
Other Best Practices for Identity Verification
You can also get started with IP Address and Email Verification. While IP address and email verification are both essential identity verification tools, they also tend to present more challenges than other methods. If your business has adopted these practices and you're looking to scale your efforts, it's imperative that you update your policy in accordance with whatever country-specific laws apply to your operations. Some jurisdictions may require individual consent or proof of age before you can legally access a customer's data. Be sure to check.