What The 2021 Education Prize Winners Suggests About The High Importance Placed On Innovative Education

Despite how crucial the classroom is to the future of each country and the economy, there has been a tremendous amount of resistance to adopting new technologies in most departments. Whether it’s due to teachers wanting to stick with their tried-and-trusted formula or parents wanting their children to have a similar educational experience to them, there has long been an aversion to stepping away from classic teaching methods.
In 2020, that all changed, with even the most stubborn of educators being strong-armed into changing their ways. This isn’t to say that many teachers weren’t already seeking ways to innovate their methods, but there has certainly been a tech-celeration in education over the last year or so. In fact, based on the 2021 Education Prize winners, it’d be fair to say that this degree of innovation is now sought after by the teaching community, with the resilience and brilliance shown by winners being key to their accolades.
Innovations wanted in modern teaching
Education is certainly leaping into the future now, with the idea of ‘hybrid learning’ being floated around. Still, there’s even more yet to come now that the door has been battered down. As can be seen from the list of winners, innovations were certainly lauded. For example, the winner of the 2021 Early Career Prize for Excellence in Higher Education, Dr. Julia Sarju, won for her innovative teaching.
Finding new ways to teach and learn is now normalized across the education scope. For example, in language learning, it’s now up to you as a student if you would prefer to go online to work one-on-one with a native speaker of your chosen language or attend in-person classes. Video calls and streaming are helping to open up this avenue of further learning. The same is being seen in private school classroom teaching, with so many stepping up to deliver remote learning.
While a consensus is yet to be met on the effectiveness of remote learning in its entirety, primarily due to so many places still having closed schools, there were some statistical gains made. Then again, some of these gains are seen by some as moving the goalposts. At universities in the UK, which do encourage independent learning outside of lectures and seminars anyway, the percentage of students receiving the highest classification of a first-class degree went from around 28% two years ago to 35% in 2020.
However, universities are a very different state of play to much of the education sector as students understand that they’re taking on a long-term financial burden to further their education. So, naturally, it makes sense that a so-call no-detriment policy was introduced by universities to provide a safety net. As for those obligated to attend class, 73% said that they would prefer some courses to be taken fully online, with 68% being in favor of a hybrid system of in-person and online sessions.
After one innovative leap comes another
It took a monumental effort on behalf of all teachers and educators to establish a functional system of remote teaching and home learning. The swift adaptation to video chat classes alone proved innovative, as did some of the new ways of teaching. For example, flipped learning proved a useful method for some people, requesting that students are introduced to new ideas on their own and then apply the practice in lessons.
Of course, with the door having now been battered down by modern technological solutions, a wave of innovative methods could soon be flooding the education system. All it took was for decision-makers to realize the ease of applying key technologies. A leading program in this regard looks to be CENTURY Tech, from founder CEO and former barrister Priya Lakhani.
As she says in an interview with UKTN, the last couple of years ended up “fast-forwarding the use of technology in learning by years.” Her tech, CENTURY, utilizes AI learning and big data analysis to help students learn at their own pace in the classroom and streamline marking and student management. The aim of the program is to “make the process of teaching and learning far more effective.”
CENTURY is one of many ed-tech solutions that are suddenly being more welcomed by the sector. The likes of ClassDojo, Khan Academy, and Asynchronous Forums are also positioned strongly to benefit from a renewed desire to innovate learning through technology.