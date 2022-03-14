What Aspiring Entrepreneurs Should Know About Information Security

Information security is a practical necessity if you’re thinking of starting a business, but it can be a confusing and complicated topic for outsiders and newcomers to understand. Cybersecurity, in general, is a field that is rife with buzzwords and misinformation, often leading young entrepreneurs astray about the potential threats and the proper way to prevent and respond to them.
So what are the most important takeaways about information security for aspiring entrepreneurs to know?
What Is Information Security?
Let's start with the basics. Information security and cybersecurity are often used as interchangeable terms, but this isn't necessarily appropriate. Cybersecurity is a very broad field that includes many different subtypes of security.
Information security, specifically, is all about protecting the integrity of your company’s data. Information comes in many forms, and may include things like files, passwords, contracts, and even knowledge of some of your processes.
Your goal in the information security world is to make sure this information isn't susceptible to theft, modification, destruction, or unauthorized access. Any tactics or strategies you use to achieve this goal are included under the information security umbrella.
The Information Security Lifecycle
Next, let’s look at the information security lifecycle:
- Identification. First, you need to identify the potential threats that your organization could face. What types of information are most important for you to protect and what could render that information vulnerable? Are there any specific threats you face because of the industry you're in or because of the nature of your business?
- Assessment. Next, you'll conduct an overall assessment of your information security needs. You'll take a look at your entire business, from top to bottom, and start focusing on your essential services and core information needs first. You'll also begin defining what acceptable risks are and when something crosses the line.
- Design. At this point, with a good understanding of the risks you face, you can start designing the strategies, systems, and tactics you'll use to prevent potential information security breaches.
- Implementation. After the design, you'll begin implementing these systems and strategies.
- Protection. The next phase is protection, in which you actively begin guarding your most important data.
- Monitoring. Next, you’ll need to think about monitoring. You’ll need some kind of system in place to observe network traffic for potential threats – and get alerts if you need to respond to a threat in progress.
- Ongoing improvements. The best infosec programs are subjected to ongoing improvements, so they can continue adapting to new potential threats.
Tips for Implementing Information Security in Your Business
If you're going to take information security seriously in your business, these are some of the most important tips you'll need to follow:
- Hire professionals. Even if you're starting a small business, don't be tempted to handle all your information security needs on your own. It's true that you can learn the basics online in the span of a few hours, and that some of the best strategies for protecting information are some of the most intuitive, like using a strong password. But you have to understand that businesses of all shapes and sizes are high priority information security targets, and you can't possibly understand all the threats you face as an amateur. Instead, it's important to hire professionals, whether you hire full-time employees or work with a third-party agency.
- Be comprehensive. Your information security plans need to be comprehensive and airtight. Threats will emerge in a multitude of different ways, so you need to have a plan to respond to all of them. Make sure that you thoroughly document all the tactics you're using, your response plan, and the parties responsible for responding to a threat in progress.
- Stay up to date. One of the most important elements of any information security strategy is staying up to date. One of the most common routes for cybercriminals to gain access to your information Is through holes caused by obsolete software, old patches, and inherently vulnerable devices. Updating all your technology regularly, and updating your cyber security practices regularly, are your best defenses against these.
- Train your employees. Human error is the root cause of most data breaches. Even if you have a robust information security plan in place, one slip up from a forgetful employee is all it takes to completely compromise your organization. That's why it's vital to train and educate your employees on information security and best practices for remaining secure at all times.
There's no such thing as an information security strategy that's perfect. No matter how well developed your organization is or how much money you're spending, you're always going to be vulnerable to at least some information security threats. However, even the most elementary approach should be enough to dissuade the majority of would-be cybercriminals and keep your data secure.