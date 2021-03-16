Wellue’s Pulsebit EX Exceeds All Expectations, Introduces Highest Quality Instant Healthcare

Healthcare and medicine are two core fundamentals that each and every individual around the globe should make it active and consistent practice out of prioritizing. And over the years, there have been many companies that have really made it a point of their entire foundation to focus on providing better ways for individuals to monitor and access instantaneous updates on their health and wellbeing. In recent years especially, the rise of technological advancement in healthcare and medicine has resulted in revolutionary devices and initiatives that are designed to do exactly that.
Healthcare devices like the personal ECG/EKG Monitor are finally paving the way for a more convenient and efficient approach to healthcare. In particular, the ECG monitor that Wellue has created is all about providing individuals with a product of the highest quality that is easy to use. All too often, what many medical devices have ended up doing is alienating the user from being able to appropriately use the device due to its complicated setup. The big difference between Wellue’s personal EDC monitor is that it is designed for convenient and efficient consumer use.
What this means is essentially that the Pulsebit EX is all about providing fully comprehensive health assessments at the convenience of the individual utilizing the device without compromising on user friendly approaches and how they are able to be incorporated into the device itself. With a high battery life and instantaneous availability to send results anywhere, the Pulsebit EX has well and truly exceeded all expectations, introducing the highest quality instant healthcare to individuals on a global scale in the process.
Couple this with the fact this is very much a health device that has been designed and intended with user friendly foundations at the forefront of its development, and this revolutionary healthcare device by Wellue is not only exceeding expectations but is expected to continue to go from strength to strength as interest and investment continue to propel forward its evolution and its growth as a healthcare device that not only functions and thrives spectacularly today, but that is able to do so well into the future and beyond.
The Pulsebit EX is only one of many of Wellue’s highly practical devices. There’s also the Oxylink which is a remote oxygen monitor that is intended for personal use, although this can also be utilized in a home or hospice. With a simply mobile application, you can stay connected and be instantly updated if your patient’s heart rate or oxygen levels changes. The wearable soft silicone ring goes over your patient’s thumb and you can monitor endlessly from morning till night. If you need to be notified, the app and wearable can alert you by ringing.
Check Me Pro Vital Signs Monitor is Wellue’s other flagship device. With a rechargeable battery, you can carry this all-in-one health monitor no matter where you go. Never again would you need to worry about whether you have your ECG/EKG monitor with you, as well as your blood glucose meter, or even a thermometer, for that matter, because it’s all equipped in one portable device.