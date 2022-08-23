In this ultimate Iceland travel guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know before your trip to the country—from safety advice, to packing lists, to itineraries. Whether you plan on visiting Reykjavik, travelling around the Ring Road, or even if you’re looking for things to do in Akureyri and Ísafjörður, this Iceland travel guide has all the information you need to get off on the right foot and make the most of your trip.
The Ultimate Iceland Travel Guide
How to Get Around Iceland
There are a few different ways to get around Iceland. You can fly, take a bus, or drive. If you fly, you'll want to land in Reykjavik and then rent a car. You can also take a bus from Reykjavik to other parts of the country. The best way to see Iceland is by driving yourself. This way, you can go at your own pace and stop whenever you want to explore something new. If you're flying into Reykjavik, it's recommended that you leave your rental car at the airport when picking up your rental car.
Accommodation in Iceland
There are a few different types of accommodation in Iceland. You can stay in a hotel, guesthouse, or AirBnB. There are also many camping options around the country. If you're looking for something unique, you can even stay in an ice cave. Prices vary depending on the type of accommodation and the time of year.
What to Pack for your Icelandic Trip
No matter the season, you're going to want to pack some key items for your trip to Iceland. A good pair of walking shoes is a must, as you'll be doing a lot of exploring. A raincoat is also essential, as the weather can be unpredictable. And if you're visiting in winter, make sure to pack some warm clothes. Make sure to read the travel information about the time of the year you are visiting so you are fully prepared.
Adventurous Things to Do In Iceland
- Adventure through a lava cave.
- Go horseback riding through a volcano.
- Try your hand at ice climbing.
- Take a dip in a geothermal pool.
- Take glacier tours and visit the Blue Blob.
- Go whale watching.
Nightlife and Lounges in Reykjavik
Reykjavik offers a wide variety of nightlife and lounges for tourists to enjoy. From the world-famous Blue Lagoon to the many bars and clubs, there is something for everyone in Reykjavik. Whether you want to relax in a lounge or dance the night away, you can find it all in Reykjavik.
Day Trips from Reykjavik
Reykjavik is a great base for exploring the rest of Iceland. There are plenty of day trips you can take to see some of the country's most iconic sights. The Golden Circle, for example, is a popular route that takes you to Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss Waterfall, and Geysir Hot Springs. Or, you could head to the South Coast to see the black sand beaches and glaciers. Whichever direction you choose to go, you're sure to have an incredible experience.
Where To Eat in Reykjavik
There are so many great places to eat in Iceland. If you're looking for a quick and tasty meal, check out Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur. For something a bit more filling, try the lamb soup at Eldsmiðjan. And for a truly indulgent experience, go for the seafood feast at Fishmarket Restaurant. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll find something to love in Iceland.