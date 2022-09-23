With its thousands of islands, the Philippines has no shortage of amazing scuba diving sites waiting to be explored and enjoyed by divers from all over the world. Whether you’re just getting started with scuba diving or you’re already an experienced diver, here are six of the best scuba diving spots in the Philippines that you don’t want to miss.
The Top 6 Scuba Diving Spots in the Philippines
1) Bohol
Bohol is one of the best scuba diving spots in the country. With its famous Chocolate Hills, Man-made forest, and a lot more, Bohol is also a popular tourist destination. Plus, it's easy to find great accommodation on a budget which is perfect for those looking for a budget travel experience. It has all the necessary conditions that make it ideal for a dive spot. It has an abundance of marine life, many wrecks, and coral reefs which makes divers come back again and again.
2) Coron Island
Coron Island is arguably one of the best dive destinations in the country, with its pristine and vibrant coral reef ecosystem. For those who want to go on a little adventure, take advantage of Coron's proximity to small, uninhabited islands that make for excellent day trips. A number of diving packages are available from resorts near Coron or from Manila so it's easy to get there.
3) El Nido
El Nido is a coastal town on an island of the same name and is one of the best places to do scuba diving in The Philippines. El Nido town has a mix of cute resorts, luxury hotels, budget backpacker lodges, and scattered local inns. Snorkelling is also popular here so you can combine both sea activities on your visit. For those who want to see a bit more than just what's below the surface, try kayaking around the El Nido Marine Reserve which is home to many different species of fish. Other activities include hiking or biking through the rolling hillsides or visiting some nearby islands like Coron Island or Baras Island for some more secluded beach time. Most Philippine scuba diving packages will include El Nido.
4) Oslob
Oslob is a coastal village that is home to some of the best whale shark scuba diving spots in the country. Just north of Cebu City, it's an easy day trip from any major Cebuana destination. What sets Oslob apart from other diving destinations is its enormous population of whale sharks that come to feed on plankton each day between May and September. Along with the incredible visibility, this makes for one of the best opportunities for people who want to experience being up close with these gentle giants without getting wet. In addition to whale sharks, there are lots of reefs as well as turtles and reef fish for more experienced divers looking for something new.
5) Cebu
Cebu is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Philippines, and it’s easy to see why. With clear water, friendly locals, and a plethora of great diving spots, Cebu has something for everyone. In fact, there are more than 10 major dive sites within an hour from downtown Cebu City. One such site is Apo Island, where you can swim with blacktip reef sharks.
6) Palawan
Palawan is a beautiful island that is made up of 99% white sand beaches. The location is also full of crystal clear waters and scuba diving spots that are perfect for any type of diver from beginner to experienced. If you're looking for the best scuba diving spot in the country, then Palawan is perfect. One reason why it's such a great place to go is because there are plenty of dive sites so you'll never run out of new places to explore. It's one of the most well-known destinations in Southeast Asia, so if you're planning on visiting an unfamiliar place with your family or friends then this should be on your list as well.