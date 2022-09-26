If you’re about to study abroad in Europe and are looking through a guide to Europe to be sure that your new university offers everything you need to make your trip the best it can be, look no further. To help you find the right college, here are eight of the best places to go to for university in Europe for travelling students.
The 8 Places To Go To University in Europe for Travelling Students
1) Paris
A large European city, Paris has a lively art scene with cutting-edge galleries. Tourists can visit the Musée d'Orsay, famous for its impressionist collection, or the Palais Garnier Opera House. In addition to its art museums and galleries, Paris also has the Eiffel Tower, a world-famous monument that's recognizable from miles away. This iconic landmark is illuminated at night and reaches up 1,063 feet into the sky. Nearby neighbourhoods include Saint Germain des Pres, known for its cafes and romantic walks. The Latin Quarter is another popular destination where tourists will find many bookstores and quaint coffee shops. The Sorbonne University, one of the most prestigious institutions in France, was founded here back in 1257. Parisian cuisine is well-known around the world, especially among students looking for gourmet dishes such as cheese platters with baguettes or crepes filled with ham and cheese. Basically, there are a lot of reasons to be in a beautiful city like Paris, especially as an art, design, or fashion student.
2) London
It’s clear that London is a one-of-a-kind city with an incomparable mix of history and excitement. London is an ideal destination for anyone looking to study abroad or have some fun at the end of a semester. Truly, no city will satisfy your foodie needs like London does, whether you’re looking for Michelin star restaurants or a slice of classic British pie.
3) Spain
Spain is one of the most popular travel destinations in Europe. From Madrid to Barcelona, and Valencia to Seville, Spain has it all. The cuisine is delicious, the people are friendly, and the architecture is incredible. Rent an apartment with Airbnb and spend some time exploring these beautiful cities. Moreover, the university fees are fairly affordable in Spain.
4) Italy
With a rich history, some of the best architecture in the world, and enough opportunities to keep you busy all year long, Italy is arguably one of the best countries to visit on Earth. It also happens to be an amazing place for students: not only is it affordable thanks to favourable exchange rates and living costs, but also because it's home to some of the most prestigious universities on earth.
5) Germany
Universities in Germany are fairly popular for instance, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München is rated #5 on QS World University Rankings. Usually, travelling students go to Germany to study because of the low cost of education and the high standard of living.
6) Sweden
One of the most beautiful countries in the world, Sweden is a Scandinavian country famous for its stunning scenery. Swedish universities are well-respected around the world, with one of them being ranked as the best university in Europe. Moreover, Swedish schools offer many courses taught exclusively in English or other languages. Some people complain that school and travel don't mix very well, but if you're an exchange student looking to travel before and after your studies abroad, Sweden should be at the top of your list.
7) Ireland
Ireland is a small country, but don't let that fool you, there's plenty to see and do. When you first arrive in Ireland, one of the first places you should visit is the world-famous Blarney Castle. And once you've visited that, why not make your way over to the Castletown House? Because it has quite a bit of culture and history to explore, Ireland makes a great spot for travelling students.
8) Czech Republic
With a distinct culture and many tourist destinations, Czech Republic is a must-see country. Taking road trips in Europe is basically incomplete without a trip to this part of Europe. The Czech Republic's beautiful nature makes it one of the most popular destinations among backpackers and budget travellers. Prague, the country's capital city, is filled with notable sights that travellers won't want to miss including the Prague Castle. Students can study in this magnificent city and be constantly reminded of the beauty of European architecture.