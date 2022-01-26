Roadside Tragedies: The Need For Awareness

Just recently, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported the death of two tow providers that occurred while they were on duty assisting motorists. According to AAA, the tow providers were at the side of the road when the accident happened. These deaths highlight the dangers people face when work entails regularly being on the busy and congested American roads.
Preventable Tragic Deaths
On average, 24 emergency responders die on American roads every year. This accounts for at least one responder every two weeks. But it is not just emergency responders and tow providers being killed by the roadside. Since 2015, approximately 1,600 people have been killed outside a disabled vehicle.
On July 4, 2021, 32-year-old Glenn Ewing was killed near Cincinnati, Ohio, while placing a disabled vehicle at the back of a flatbed on the side of the road. Ewing left behind two children and a fiancée. Three weeks later, David Meyer met the same fate. Meyer was assisting another driver in Castle Rock, Colorado when he was hit by a speeding car and died.
These accidents are avoidable if drivers could slow down and move to allow roadside workers room to work safely. In the report, AAA President and CEO Marshall Doney stressed the need for motorists to pay attention, slow down and change lanes whenever they see an emergency responder or anybody else on the side of the road.
Move Over Laws
In a move to protect tow providers and first responders while assisting motorists at the side of the road, AAA and other road safety advocates have been at the forefront of getting all 50 states and the District of Columbia to pass a Move Over law. The Move Over law has its origins in South Carolina following an accident that resulted in the injury of James D. Garcia, a paramedic at an accident scene in 1984. The law was first enacted in the state 1996 and later spread to the entire nation
Move Over laws require drivers to slow down or change lanes whenever first responders are on the roadside. Also, the laws require drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching a disabled vehicle with two or more emergency displays such as vehicle hazard lights, road flares or cones, and caution signs. The law also requires approaching cars to slow down or move one lane over when approaching a stationary trash truck.
While all fifty states have a Move Over law, many people do not know that these laws exist, and some who know do not give it much thought. According to Tracy Noble, the Mid-Atlantic AAA's manager of public and government affairs, 42 percent of drivers that do not comply with the Move Over law do not think that the behavior posed a danger to first responders and roadside workers' lives. Noble also stated that 23% of interviewed road users were unaware of the rules, indicating the need for heightened public awareness about the law.
Why Aren't Motorists Complying With The Rules?
One of the reasons motorists fail to comply with this rule is unfamiliarity with the rule. But over the years, AAA has been very active in promoting awareness of this law by participating in advocacy and educational initiatives, reaching out to state officials, and creating public service announcements. This move has seen a massive improvement in the public's general awareness about the laws, but there is still room for improvement.
Lack of awareness is not the only reason motorists are not following Move Over laws. Another reason why many motorists do not follow these laws is distracted driving. Expert personal injury lawyers agree that distracted driving continues to be a problem on the road. Drivers should be doing more for first responders because they are doing their best to help others in need.
The Distracted Driving Problem
According to a survey conducted by the National Safety Council (NSC) in collaboration with the Emergency Responder Safety Institute (ERSI), 71 percent of American drivers admitted taking photos and videos on their phones whenever they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Of the same group, over 60 percent admitted to posting pictures on social media and sending emails about the situation while on the wheel.
What is more worrying is that 16 percent of the respondents said they have struck or nearly struck a first responder or an emergency vehicle. Surprisingly, 89 percent of the respondents believed that distracted driving is a significant risk to first responders. The cruel irony is that these risky road behaviors put the people trying to keep road users safe in very unsafe conditions.
Tips For Drivers
To enhance the safety of first responders, drivers with disabled cars, and other roadside workers, AAA offers some safety tips for road users:
- Always be alert and avoid distractions when on the road.
- Take note of situations with first responder vehicles, such as tow trucks, fire trucks, utility service vehicles, and disabled vehicles stopped by the roadside and drive cautiously.
- If you notice an emergency, slow down and, whenever possible, move one lane away from the people and the cars on the side of the road.
This year's National Move Over day happened on October 16. On this day, AAA and law enforcement officers collaborated in raising awareness on the Move Over law. When speaking to the media on the National Move Over Day, AAA Ohio operations manager Chris Overpeck said the day's goal was to educate the drivers and get them to understand the severity of the outcomes of disregarding this law.
First responders play a significant role in ensuring Americans get help whenever needed in an emergency. The least the American population can do is ensure that their work environment is safe. Ensuring that an emergency responder lives to serve another day demands that every American complies with the Move Over laws every time you notice an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
If everyone does their part, the margin of safety can be significantly increased not only for first responders but also for the motorists and their passengers. So, whenever you see flashing lights, you know it is time to slow down. If it is safe, move over one lane; if you make that move, others will follow, and you may potentially save a life.