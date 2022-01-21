Retirees Can Expect To Pay More For Health Care In 2022

In theory, retirement should be a time when you can lie back and enjoy the fruits of your labors, if you’ll pardon the cliché. But sometimes clichés are the perfect choice of words. What isn’t so perfect however, are sky-rocketing health care costs that seniors will face in 2022 and beyond.
But there is some good luck on the horizon if you own your home and have been paying religiously on your mortgage for decades. It’s called the reverse mortgage loan. Says a spokesperson for All Reverse Mortgage, Inc. (https://reverse.mortgage/how-does-it-work), a reverse mortgage allows homeowners aged 62 and over to tap into their home’s equity. They are no longer required to make mortgage payments.
Qualified recipients can receive their proceeds in one lump sum or monthly disbursements, and the loan doesn’t have to be paid back until they either sell the house or they die. The money you receive from a reverse mortgage can be used as extra income, or you can use it to pay for much needed home repairs, or even extra medical expenses which can be a real burden for some in their retirement years.
According to a new report, many older people are reevaluating their working lives and looking towards retirement. This is something they would not be doing if not for the COVID-19 pandemic which is still present due to new variants.
But some people have continued to work past 65 and therefore deferred their Medicare enrollment since their company provided medical insurance.
Some older workers were laid off or offered exit packages and were forced into a new health insurance situation.
Whether you’ve been forced to move on from your job for one reason or another or you elected to get out, here are some of the medical expenses and insurance changes you can expect in 2022.
Changes to Medicare
In October or 2021, the Social Security Administration or SSA informed tens of millions of Americans that they would soon be receiving a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) or approximately six percent to their monthly Social Security Benefits. These new funds would be payable in January of 2022. This increase was published widely in the mainstream media.
What wasn’t published widely was this: Concurrent with the COLA raise, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) stated that several changes in Medicare costs would begin in 2022 that are said to be “significant.”
What this means is, the COLA raise everyone was looking forward to would be nullified by the increased cost of Medicare, causing thousands of retirees to contact CMS with calls and emails filled with complaints, some of them dire in nature.
In turn, CMS issued a press release stating that the six percent COLA increase would “more than cover the increase in the Medicare Part B monthly premium,” which did little to curb the anxieties of cash strapped retirees.
Why? Because there’s more to the monthly health care payment story.
The 2022 Part B Premium
In 2022 the monthly Medicare Part B premium is set to increase from $148.50 to $170.10. What does Medicare Part B cover? It covers outpatient hospital services, physician services, home health services, medical equipment, and other health and medical related services that are not covered in the Medicare Part A plan.
The 2022 Part B Deductible
The 2022 deductible for Medicare Part B has gone up from $203.00 to $233.00.
The Part B deductible is the money you are expected to pay out-of-pocket before Medicare kicks in and begins paying for outpatient healthcare costs. This is where a reverse mortgage can really assist some cash strapped retirees.
Back in 2020, Medicare supplement plans were officially prohibited from covering the Part B out-of-pocket expenses. This came about when a group of Medicare government bureaucrats got together and decided that a sick person would “think twice before going to a doctor” if it would cost them out-of-pocket cash they could ill afford.
This is hardly a justifiable reason for separating the elderly sick from their right to decent medical care and treatment.
The 2022 Part A Deductible and Co-Insurance
Still looking forward to that COLA increase the present governing administration has been touting straight from the Oval Office? Keep in mind that the 2022 deductible for Medicare Part A just went from $1484.00 to $1556.00.
The co-insurance cost you pay per day for two to three month hospitalizations have gone from $371.00 to $389.00. For longer stays, the amount has increased from $742.00 to $778.00 per day.
Medicare Part A covers acute hospital care, rehab care, and a nursing facility for short term patients. It also covers Hospice Care for the dying plus home healthcare services. The Part A deductible is the amount of cash you will be expected to pay out-of-pocket before Medicare kicks in and pays for inpatient health-related costs.
Again, a reverse mortgage can assist you with these payments.