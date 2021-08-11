Qualities To Look For In A Daycare Provider

Did you know that among married couples with children, nearly 60% of them have two working parents? When both parents are working, high-quality childcare is a must.
Choosing where you send your child for care while you are working can feel stressful and overwhelming, especially if you're not sure what to look for. We're here to help. Read on to learn more about the qualities you should look for in your childcare provider.
Licensing and Ratings
Before you go any further researching a daycare center, make sure that it is licensed. Home daycares may try to avoid this requirement to save money, but if a daycare isn't licensed by the state, then there are no inspections or oversight of its operations.
When the center is licensed, it is subject to all of the state regulations, inspections, and rules. This oversight ensures the safety of the children, the building, and the proper qualifications of the providers working in the center.
Most states also publish rankings of the licensed daycares in their state and include information about any issues or areas where they were deficient. Check out the rankings in your particular state to learn how the center is meeting the state standards.
Good Reviews
The best advertising for a child daycare center is word of mouth. Satisfied parents will tell other parents about their center (and dissatisfied parents will also tell other parents about their dissatisfaction). Look around on the internet, local Facebook groups, and ask your friends and neighbors about their favorite daycares.
Most daycares will provide references, but these are most likely going to be positive reviews. Do your own digging to find out what parents like and don't like about the daycare center and don't just rely on references provided by the center.
Open and Honest Communication
A good daycare should communicate with parents regularly and provide open lines of communication for parents to discuss any issues or concerns. If you need to speak with the administration team, teachers, or other staff, there should be an easy way to do this via phone, email, or in-person.
Regular communication from the daycare regarding new policies, changes at the center, and general updates are also signs of a great daycare. These may come from weekly newsletters, apps that provide daily updates and pictures of what your child did that day, or even social media posts.
Cleanliness and Safety
Cleanliness is extremely important, especially with so many children sharing toys and other items. Make sure the center is regularly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected. When you go for a tour, pay attention to how clean things are.
Safety is also extremely important. Ask about their safety procedures at drop-off and pick-up. Do you need a code to get in? Who will they release your child to? What safety precautions are in place for visitors or others coming into the center?
In addition, the classrooms should be properly safeguarded depending on the ages of the children in the room. Some things to look for include:
- Outlet covers
- Cribs that are out of reach of blinds or windows and that do not have bumpers or other loose linens
- Blind pulls that are out of reach of children or anchored
- Knob covers to keep children from leaving the classroom unattended
- Exit door alarms or knobs out of reach of children
- Changing tables and highchairs with straps
- No small objects that small children could choke on
- Toxic substances put away, such as cleaning supplies and medication
- Age-appropriate toys and furniture
Happy Kids and Caring Teachers
When you tour potential daycares, pay attention to the kids and teachers. Do you see kids who look happy, engaged, and comfortable? Watch how the teachers and children interact and watch how the children interact with each other. You can usually get an idea of the environment by spending a few minutes observing.
Proper Teacher-to-Child Ratios
Each state has mandated teacher-to-child ratios that any licensed daycare must follow. The older the children are, the fewer teachers are needed. Check on what your state requires and verify that the daycare center meets these requirements.
For infants, most states require one teacher for every 4 infants with a class maximum of usually 6-8 infants. For older children, the ratio gets larger as older children don't need as much specialized attention as infants.
Training
Teachers should also be trained in responding to emergencies. CPR and first aid training should be required of every teacher and administrator.
In addition, ask potential daycares about the training and requirements they have for their teachers. Some questions to ask include:
- Are teachers required to have a degree or training in early childhood education?
- Are teachers required to have a college degree or a high school diploma?
- What type of training does the daycare center provide to the teachers?
- Is there continuing education provided for the teachers and administrators?
Low Employee Turnover
Many daycares are notorious for high turnover among their employees. While it's to be expected that teachers will come and go, you don't want your child to have a new teacher every other week. Ask the daycare director about turnover, how long their employees have been with the center, and how long they have been in their role as director.
Low turnover means your child will be able to get comfortable and bond with their teacher and is also a sign of a good place to work. Employees who are treated well are loyal employees who stay with organizations for a long time. A high turnover rate could signal that the workplace isn't supportive and why would you want to entrust the care of your child to a place where employees don't want to be?
Find the Best Daycare Provider in Your Area
Choosing a daycare provider can be a big decision. After all, you are trusting them with your child's education, safety, and care. It's not a decision to take lightly, but with plenty of research, knowing the right questions to ask, and trusting your gut, you can find the best daycare provider in your area.
