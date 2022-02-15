You must have heard about them before - various tips and tricks when playing the lotto. But it is also known to everyone that lotto, much like any type of gambling, cannot be influenced. But if you still want to try your luck on lotto, you ought to know which sites are the best to play lotto or togel online. In this post, we bring to you the myths and facts around the lotto game so that you can set your expectations right.
Myths And Facts You Should Know Before Playing Lotto or Togel Online
Gambling triggers so many emotions that's why it's no surprise that there are always myths arising from the best winning strategy. So let's take a look at the myths and the facts about lotto so that you can boost your chances of winning.
Myth 1: You'll eventually get it right with your lucky numbers
The fact is that all numbers have the same chance of being drawn. However, when it comes to how high the profit will be in the worst case, there are definitely differences between certain number combinations. Anyone hoping to win big when playing the LOTTO should therefore follow a few tips:'
Birthdays are particularly popular "lucky numbers". The numbers 1 to 31 are therefore selected relatively often. It is better to tap on the numbers 32 to 49 to give yourself a boost in luck. You should also avoid patterns such as crosses, pyramids or squares. Here, the probability is high that you would have to share a possible win with many other winners.'
Trust combinations of numbers with no apparent connection. How do you come up with these numbers? Some tipsters swear by the random numbers generator feature offered by many togel sites. So when you run out of numbers, generate random numbers for your next lotto play just make sure to keep a copy for yourself for reference.
Myth 2: Get tips from statistics when playing the LOTTO
Which number was drawn most often in the last year? Which digits brought which odds? Statistics are interesting, that's why many lotto sites publish their own data derived from past activities. While tips for playing the LOTTO cannot be derived here, there are some facts you can learn from statistics.'
What can you learn from these statistics? As part of birthdays, the digits 3, 7, 9, and 19 are statistically the most frequently ticked. According to statistics, the following numbers are typed least frequently: 14, 15, 20, 22, 29, 35, 36, 42, 43, and 45. This can have reasons such as superstition or aesthetics. However, no real tips for playing the LOTTO can be derived from this. After all, what the future will bring is uncertain. Unfortunately, a LOTTO ball has no memory and therefore does not know how often or seldom it was drawn in the past.
Myth 3: The smaller the jackpot, the better the odds
Also, just a widespread LOTTO myth because the chances of winning always remain the same regardless of the jackpot prize. What changes, however, is the amount of profit. If the jackpot is full to bursting, there is, of course, a much higher winning sum - even if several people crack it.'
Want to play lotto with better odds? Play LOTTO on Wednesdays! Experience has shown that the odds in the Wednesday lottery are often better. The reason: Out of routine, many try their luck at LOTTO, especially on Saturdays - like going to the bakery or driving through the car wash, this is simply part of the weekend for them. In the stress of everyday life, some forget to hand in their LOTTO ticket on Wednesdays. To the delight of all other players in the Wednesday lottery, when they clear, the cheering is often particularly big. Incidentally, the highest LOTTO winners on particular sites happened on a Wednesday. More than 29 million euros went to a young man from Frankfurt in September 2018. So try your luck on Wednesdays and not just on weekends.
Myth 4: LOTTO luck never strikes a second time
You can't win a big prize more than once? The fact is that there are enough lucky winners who prove the opposite. Many LOTTO winners also play after they have already won a large sum because they hope to push their luck more than once.
Bottom Line
Gambling is unfortunately unpredictable. There is no absolute guarantee of success. There is only one thing that helps - sit back, wait and let luck take its course! Of course, you can only win if you play along.