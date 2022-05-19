How To See Recent Followers On Instagram

Instagram has a long journey with updates when it comes to visibility lists.
Whether you are using Instagram for your personal interest or aim to boost your business, you might wonder about the most recent followers on Instagram. Or maybe you want to know how to get more followers on Instagram to improve your page faster!
The previous version allowed Instagram users to easily find out who recently followed them or their friends.
Instagram used to list down the tabs chronologically, making the most recent follower appear at the top of the list.
However, after June of 2021, Instagram started to use a new algorithm that arranges Instagram followers list randomly and makes it hard to see someone's recent followers as a different list appears on different devices.
Yet, even if it is hard, it is not impossible.
There exist third-party apps that allow users to identify the recent follower.
Below, you will find out why it is important to identify new followers on Instagram and how to do it.
- Why is it important to identify recent Instagram followers?
- Does Instagram app show followers in chronological order?
- How to see your recent followers on Instagram?
- How to see someone's recent followers on Instagram?
- How to see recent followers from the browser?
- Helpful tools to see someone's recent Instagram followers
Why is it Important to Identify Recent Instagram Followers?
Either for personal purposes or for business objects, a high number on the follower tab indicates more interaction and feedback.
People who recently follow you are the best for you to understand their interest and their intention for following you.
For businesses, knowing the follower who recently followed them not only makes them feel important but also nurtures their interest to make a purchase from your brand.
Knowing someone's recent followers, such as competitors, might also help you to identify your possible customer and services to develop.
Does Instagram app show Followers in Chronological order?
Compared to Facebook, Instagram does not show the followers list in any significant order. or you can't check your Instagram video views.
Instagram followers list doesn't show who you interact with more.
In your personal account, you can view your recent followers in chronological order.
The most recent followers appear at the top of the list, whereas the older followers are listed below.
The order does not indicate anything about the interaction rate between that Instagram account and yours.
Often, Instagram shows a follower list of others chronologically as well, either from newest to oldest or oldest to newest.
However, if you check it from the app, there are chances for you to see it in the default list and not chronologically.
When that is the case, you might need help from third-party apps and tools.
How to see Your Recent Followers on Instagram?
It is easy to see your followers list on Instagram.
Here is how:
- Login to your Instagram account.
- Visit your Instagram profile.
- Tap on the "Followers" tab to view them.
Often, Instagram lists your followers in chronological order from new followers to oldest followers as a part of the default setting.
However, accounts with less than 200 people following them might have their followers listed in alphabetical order.
How to See Someone's Recent Followers on Instagram?
If you would like to see someone's follower list, there are a few ways:
- Open Instagram.
- Visit the person's profile.
You can either search them on the search bar or find them from your Instagram feed, or from your lists.
- Tap on the follower's list.
Please note that you can't view the lists of a private account unless you follow them.
Instagram often displays the follower list in chronological order. However, it can also appear in reverse chronological order.
So, it would be better to double-check.
It might also show the followers list organized in the default setting.
In order to get a definitive answer, it would be better to check the list from the web version or use a third-party app or online tools.
How to See Recent Followers from the Browser?
If Instagram uses a default list on the mobile app, some users decide to use the browser version to find out the new follower of another account.
Here are how-tos:
- Login to your Instagram account from a browser.
- Search the Instagram username from the search bar or find the person's profile from your feed or lists.
- Open the Instagram profile page.
- Tap the Followers to view the list of the user's followers.
However, if you want certain results and alternative options to view recent Instagram followers, there are helpful apps and tracking options.
Helpful Tools to See Someone's Recent Instagram Followers
As a business or for your personal interest, you might find it important to identify your most recent followers.
Perhaps, it is someone's most recent followers.
You might need more than usernames and fortunately, there are third-party apps to help you.
Snoopreport
Clarified as the only legitimate and working Instagram user activity tracking tool on the market, Snoopreport has been used by more than 55 thousand users across the globe.
Snoopreport offers actionable data to track Instagram users' not only the new follower but also other activities on the website.
This tool is not to see what your boyfriend likes but is often preferred by businesses and influencers. So, if you want to get Instagram likes it’s for you!
How Much is Snoopreport?
Snoopreport has a $0.99 weekly payment.
What does Snoopreport do?
The tool allows you to track recent behaviors of up to 100 different profiles.
Other than recent Instagram followers, you can also view recently liked posts and followed accounts, mostly liked and interacted pages, and many more.
Snoopreport doesn't give you access to someone's profile, you only track someone's activity.
You also can't track private accounts with this tool.
KidsGuard Pro
Often favored by parents, the tool allows adults to provide healthy social media experiences on an app to their children by following all the activities of their kids.
It offers a lot to parents and those features can be found on the main menu.
How much is KidsGuard Pro?
The tool offers different payment plans. $29.95 for one month plan, $16.65 per month for a 3-month plan, $8.32 per month for a year plan.
It can be downloaded from the play store for mobile.
What Does KidsGuard do?
It is designed to not only track Instagram but other social media platforms as well, making it useful as a parental monitoring app.
While it is undetectable by kids, we don't recommend you to use it to see what your boyfriend likes. Adults can easily detect it.
A sample report includes user activity, their friends, accounts, and posts they view, what they post, who they message, the post they prefer for commenting, and their selected pattern.
Iconosquare
Iconosquare is an official partner with Instagram and Facebook.
How much is Iconosquare?
It is compatible with iOS and has a $29 per month price.
What does Iconosquare do?
Although it does not provide information about the person recently followed on Instagram, it offers a Follower Growth chart, which enables one to track the account growth.
It also provides various charts and in-depth analyses.
However, as metrics are not available on Instagram users with fewer than 100 followers, Iconosquare is mostly used by businesses.
Does Iconosquare have a free trial?
A 30-day free trial is available and can be found on the home page of the website.
Other tracking apps
There are many other tracking apps to see who someone recently followed on Instagram or to see someone's recent followers.
Yet, it is important to use legal tracking apps for Instagram as those tools also have access to your own Instagram profile.
This means another person can view your activities, have your information, and can view your posts and friends.
If they violate the rules and regulations, Instagram might deactivate or block your account.
Conclusion
You might be curious to see who someone recently was followed by for various reasons.
Although Instagram might not always offer certain solutions for you to view new followers without an activity tab, there are alternative ways for you to find it out.
You can follow simple steps to find recent followers on Instagram in chronological order or use a third-party app for that.
The useful tools include Snoopreport, KidsGuard Pro, or Iconosquare.
You can choose any of them based on your intention but be sure to pick the legal tools to protect your privacy and Instagram account.