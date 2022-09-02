How To Keep Your Identity Safe In A Digital World

If you’re a student, you’re likely all too familiar with the impact that identity theft can have on your life. If your information falls into the wrong hands, thieves can use it to open credit cards in your name or even file taxes to reap your tax return before you do – not to mention the frustration of having to track down and close accounts you didn’t authorise in the first place. To help your fellow students keep their identity safe, here are some tips on how to stay secure in today’s digital world.
Secure your devices
Your first line of defense against identity theft is securing your devices. This means keeping your computers, smartphones, and tablets up-to-date with the latest security patches. You should also use a strong password or passphrase for each of your devices, and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.
Secure your accounts
In order to keep your identity safe, it's important to secure all of your online accounts. This means choosing strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication whenever possible, and never sharing your passwords with anyone.
Take care of your passwords
In today's digital world, it's more important than ever to take steps to protect your identity. After all, your personal information is valuable and can be used to create the best counterfeit id. Here are some tips to help you keep your identity safe:
- Use strong passwords with at least 8 characters including numbers, letters, and symbols like exclamation points.
- Avoid using the same password for multiple accounts; if one account gets hacked, they will have access to your other accounts too.
- Change your passwords frequently so that hackers don't know what the next password will be when they break into an account.
Stay safe online
In a world where we do more and more online, it's important to be aware of how to protect your identity. Here are three tips:
- Use strong passwords that are unique to each account.
- Be careful with what you post on social media sites - images, videos, personal information.
- Be careful when clicking on links or opening attachments from people you don't know.
Backup your data
No matter how strong your security measures are, there’s always a possibility that your data could be compromised. That’s why it’s important to have a backup plan in place. Here are some steps you can take to make sure your data is always safe
- Backup all of your files on external storage devices (like an external hard drive or USB stick) and keep them stored safely away from your computer.
- Upload copies of all of the documents on your computer to an online cloud storage account (such as Dropbox). If anything happens to your computer or its files, these backups will still exist on the cloud and will allow you to retrieve them quickly.
Back up your digital life
In the modern world, our lives are increasingly digital. We have social media accounts, online banking, and store our precious memories on our phones. So what happens if our digital life is hacked? Here are some tips to keep your identity safe in a digital world:
- Backup your data regularly.
- Don't share too much information about yourself publicly.
- Set strong passwords for all of your accounts and change them periodically.
- Turn on two-factor authentication for any account that offers it.