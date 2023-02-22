How To Avoid Burnout And Maintain Positive Mental Health

Burnout is a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress, leading to a decrease in motivation and productivity. It may often be perceived as laziness, but burnout is very real and can occur in any profession, whether you’re on the frontlines or behind a screen making poster templates. However, the pandemic has really blurred the line between work and life and it’s becoming increasingly important to know how to disconnect from work in order to give yourself time to recuperate.
Set Boundaries and Disconnect
Boundaries can include setting specific work hours, taking breaks, and not working on the weekends. When setting boundaries, it's important to communicate them clearly with your colleagues, manager, and clients. When you take breaks, it can be tempting to look at your phone and inadvertently, a stray email or work message here and there. That’s why it’s even more important to disconnect. Constantly checking emails or notifications can lead to increased stress and burnout. It's essential to set boundaries with technology by turning off notifications and not checking emails outside of work hours.
Prioritize Self-Care and Mental Health
Mental health has become a crucial part of self-care, especially with the younger generation. They prioritize being in a healthy state of mind which also helps with maintaining overall health. Spending time doing what you want to do, whether with loved ones or pursuing a hobby can increase happiness and promote a positive outlook, giving life more meaning than just chasing achievements and money.
Take Breaks and Delegate Tasks
Taking regular breaks is an effective way to reduce stress and prevent burnout. Breaks can include taking a short walk, stretching, or simply taking a few minutes to rest your eyes. There are plenty of apps nowadays that can remind you to take a breather or just do a quick stretch. When there’s a mountain load of work waiting for you to tackle, it might be tempting to skip your break, that’s why it’s just as important to delegate tasks so that you have time for yourself. Team members are there for a reason and working together as a team is a skill that everyone should have if they want to prevent burnout.
Create a Healthy Environment at Home and Workplace
Creating a positive work environment is crucial to promoting positive mental health and preventing burnout. Positive work environments can include having open communication, especially with your colleagues. It is more than okay to seek support from teammates and friends or even a mental health professional, but the key point is to talk about it. Make sure that your teammates and superior stays well-informed so that they can be more accommodating. One problem with today’s landscape is quiet hiring - similar to quiet quitting - it is shoving more and more responsibilities and work on someone who is capable, overlooking the fact that they may get burned out. Talking about work-related stressors or personal issues can help reduce stress, increase self-awareness, and promote positive coping strategies.
Take Vacation Time
Vacation time allows individuals to take a break from work-related stressors and focus on self-care. It's essential to take a vacation that allows for relaxation, and not to focus on work-related tasks during that time and it’s also a great way to recover from burnout.