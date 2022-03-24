Getting The Right Job Out Of College: How To Approach This Unsure Time

Graduation can be an exciting time that is quickly followed by the reality that you need to get a job. Not all graduates have a job lined up after they graduate and those that do are fortunate. Building a resume while you are in college is very important. Stay involved with various activities and find a part-time job if possible. You don’t have to find the job of your dreams right out of college, which you should remember. The first job you accept should put you on the path to getting the job you want in the future. The following are tips to get the right job out of college.
Freelance While Hunting For Jobs
Freelancing is a very viable way to earn a decent income monthly. You might not want to freelance forever so getting a job is your ultimate goal. The beauty of freelancing is that you won’t have to take a job you know is not a fit just to pay rent. Earning a healthy income freelancing can also help people that moved back home avoid the wrath of their parents. Some parents won’t understand that you can easily make a living without ever leaving the couch in today’s world.
The freelancing that you do can be very important as you could even get a few solid references. The experience you gain during this time can help land you that full-time job you’ve always wanted. Some figure out that they love the freedom that freelancing affords them so they try their luck doing this permanently.
Filling out the various tests on job listing websites can be important. These results on websites like Indeed can be shared with multiple companies. These tests can have questions about your skills or be a practical way to prove your skills. Others will ask questions about hypothetical situations and how you would react.
A psychometric test translation can help a business gauge the productivity, culture fit, and work personality of an individual, as they search for the right candidate. Certain roles might require different attributes than others. Psychometric tests are used frequently to help build the best teams at companies possible. Consider each test an opportunity to show what you can do and get your foot in the door.
You Might Have To Sacrifice A Part-Time Gig
You might have worked at a bar or restaurant while in college. Coming to terms with quitting this job might have to be a reality depending on the job you are offered. The beauty of the service industry is that you can likely still get a few shifts a month if you truly enjoy working there. Leaving this job on good terms can allow you to return if the new job you get simply is not a fit.
Target Companies You Want To Work For
Certain companies are great launch pads for young professionals. The growth these companies offer along with the professional network they have can be leveraged for years. Getting a job at a company like Facebook might require you to work elsewhere for a number of years. Find companies you want to work for and consistently apply for jobs in your field. Persistence is very important while adding to your resume through the experience you are currently gaining.
Remote Or Traditional Role
Working remotely can allow you to live anywhere in the world. There are companies that require that employees live in certain time zones which you should consider. A remote role could get you ready for future roles you take as so many industries are trending towards remote jobs.
There is a chance that you want to get comfortable working in a traditional role. Individuals that have great interpersonal skills can do better in the office than working remotely. Understanding your strengths is very important as some might present themselves better online.
Leverage Any Connections That You Have
Meeting people through internships or gigs you have worked on can be important. Taking a look at LinkedIn can provide you with a great idea of who could potentially help you. Even a mention of a name during an interview process can give a particular applicant an advantage. An error that can be made is having too much pride to use a personal connection to get a job.
Use Interviews To Practice Even If A Job Isn’t For You
Taking an interview can be an opportunity to practice. You might not be initially interested in the job but something you heard during the interview process intrigued you. The truth is that interviews are mostly done virtually in some industries so it might just be half an hour of your time. Practicing getting comfortable during an interview can hone the skills you need.
The right job out of college is not going to fall into your lap. Take your time in the search process if you can afford to financially. Use the tips above to try to land that job that helps you start climbing the corporate ladder in your industry of choice. The right job can set your career trajectory up for years if you thrive in that role. The wrong job could set you back for years so don’t think of every job opportunity equally.