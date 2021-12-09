Fun Things For Mature Students To Do In Pennsylvania When You Aren’t Busy Studying

Penn State University is a great choice for students to study at as it offers a range of different courses, high-quality learning, and a great community spirit that you feel everywhere you go on campus. Of course, you aren’t going to be spending every second of your day studying. There will be many occasions when you want to get out and experience the unbelievable activities that Pennsylvania has to offer. These will vary depending on your age, so this list will focus specifically on more mature students and what you can do on your days off when you aren’t studying.
The Independence National Park and Liberty Bell
You are surrounded by culture in Pennsylvania, so why not take the time to enjoy it? You have one of America’s most historic areas right on your doorstep as you can go and visit the home of the Liberty Bell, which is the Independence National Historical Park. This is a very popular attraction. The site is famous for being where the declaration of independence was initially signed and, of course, where the constitution ended up being drafted. It is fascinating to stand in such a historic sport and learn all about US history and how the constitution came to be in the first place.
Experience the Pennsylvania Nightlife
There is a great night life that is offered by Pennsylvania that comes with a variety of places to go depending on what you are into and what kind of budget you are working with. This includes the likes of bars, night clubs, and restaurants. There really is something for everyone out there, so if you have had a hard few days studying and would like to take the time to have a few drinks and unwind, then why not take yourself out and let your hair down?
The Presque Isle State Park
Of course, not everyone lives for the nightlife. Many people would much rather engage with much more peaceful activities. For those who would rather have more wholesome time off, there are some beautiful sites you can see for a bit of escapism from the stress of studying.
One of the best state parks on offer in Pennsylvania is Presque Isle State Park, located just on the peninsula that curves out into Lake Erie. It is an incredibly beautiful area and is often used as a shipping and transport center. The park is open a lot as people have access to it throughout the entire day all year round, meaning you don’t need to check on opening times before going there. This is the perfect place to relax and play games on your phone, such as online casinos or puzzle games to help you unwind.
Additionally, here you will be able to soak up the sun, collect some colorful sea glass and even go swimming in the ocean. It is the perfect way for you to relax on your days off and try to clear your head of the work that you have to do at college.