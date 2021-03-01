Finding Valuable Sites for Self-Education: Academic Journey

With distance education gaining fame, we are not surprised that remote seminars are in demand. Check these sites to help you learn more about the online courses.
Best Websites for Education Online. Enjoy the Benefits
Despite the popular assumption that you have to graduate from the Ivy League to become successful, this is not entirely true. There are plenty of online education sites, student groups, YouTube channels, that can guarantee you will get to the top without considerable effort.
The lessons you are going to take are completely affordable: students don't have to spend a fortune on something that won't be of immediate use to them in the future. The price of receiving a classic education can be costly. Instead, you can opt for the resources available at hand. They have been designed to suit the busy schedules of students around the world. The education sites have been carefully selected to match modern academic standards. Essay writers found some of the examples.
● Khan Academy. This organization is a non-profit source of education for people, who wish to improve their knowledge on various subjects without having to pay an extortionate amount of money. According to the website, the mission of the academy is to provide full-time courses for students from the earliest years. Access to higher education remains a priority for the organization. The center focuses on helping you master the subjects of math, science, grammar, and history. Bill and Melinda Gates are among the co-founders of the Khan Academy.
● EdX. EdX is a non-profit that has a special purpose. It is centered on the idea of barriers that prevent people from receiving formal education. According to the specialists, working for a non-profit, cost and location can become the reason you decline an educational offer. To prevent this, they have collected more than 2,400 lectures from the best-ranking universities across the globe. EdX currently features more than 20 million students, being a free online platform for people to educate themselves. If you wish to learn more about educational tools that can be later used in studies, you are welcome to try out the course. It is free and has solutions for teachers and students alike. You will also find that edX has paid courses for the users who wish to advance their level of education. It was founded through the combined efforts of Harvard and MIT.
● Coursera. Coursera is one of the most acknowledged learning platforms for learners. It has 35 million students and 250 faculties to choose from. You can also get four types of degrees while applying for a course. There are free courses available for the audience, but students can pay for one and unlock the next level of educational bliss with the best university professors. Coursera is known for hiring professionals to help students receive standard education. These are not the scraps of knowledge, randomly assembled to make an online seminar. Coursera has more than 150 universities they are partnering with to help you get an elevated academic status. Narrow fields of knowledge and courses cost more than the usual ones, but they are definitely worth it. Please note that each course comes with a video lecture, community discussion, and systematic homework. You can engage in assignment grading and reviewing your fellow students' work. This is meant to discipline students and help them adapt to a modern educational rhythm. After you have finished the course, you will receive a certificate officially confirming it.
● Udemy. Udemy is an educational market with 30 million people featuring as its active participants. The platform has 100,000 courses, an impressive figure that can only be rivaled by 22 million minutes of video lectures. You can select among the seasoned instructors that are proficient in making the courses work. However, Udemy has a characteristic trait that makes it different from other educational platforms. Other universities mostly use content borrowed from higher educational establishments. The following marketplace uses a strategy that involves content creators designing their lectures. The managers monitor the content and help students receive education from home.
● TED-ed. TED is a well-known source of innovative knowledge, but it seems that the platform creators have decided to assist the global student community on a larger scale. Being one of the TED projects specifically aimed at the younger audience, TED-ed owns a network of 250,000 teachers. They are doing daily video recordings to educate the youth that yearns for academic proficiency. You should also note that TED-ed is the kind of platform that is not afraid to use animated video lessons to their advantage. It helps them develop interactive lessons for students and make the process of studying more colorful. The youth will certainly appreciate an unorthodox approach to education.
● Codeacademy. Codeacademy is a platform that was created to teach students the basics of coding and multiple education techniques for different coding languages. Free courses that can be found online are typically reserved for 11 hours of study. You can choose among disciplines that include web programming, computer programming, data science, and computer science. Graduates from Codeacademy have already found their calling at Google, Facebook, and Bloomberg. There is also a premium offer for students who would like to perfect their computer programming techniques over a month. You have to provide a monthly fee and work with the video instructors.
● Stanford Online. Stanford Online has started out as an education initiative at Stanford University. It has gradually become a place to offer free academic courses and professional certificates. If you are looking for an academic degree, Stanford Online will provide you with educational facilities. It has graduate and undergraduate schools for students who wish to receive a degree in business and law. The platform also incorporates executive education as a means to improve students' knowledge daily.