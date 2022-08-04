DevSecOps and Digital Forensics: Working Hand in Hand

What Is DevSecOps?
DevSecOps is a framework that integrates security into all phases of the software development lifecycle, including design, testing, and release. DevSecOps stands for Dev (development), Sec (security), and Ops (operations), creating a unified workflow that facilitates communication and collaboration between dev sec and ops teams.
DevSecOps changes the way teams approach security. Instead of running security testing at the end of the development cycle, DevSecOps asks teams to integrate security into all phases. It is generally considered a natural development, as testing at the end of the pipeline was only manageable when teams released one of two updates per year.
Modern development pipelines release products, features, and updates monthly, weekly, and sometimes daily. Testing security at the end of each release cycle can cause bottlenecks that push back release times. DevSecOps solves this issue, ensuring that the code is constantly tested for security to enable teams to address security issues as they emerge.
What Is Digital Forensics?
Digital forensics is the sub-field of forensic science focused on recovering and investigating digital materials. In the past, this sub-field investigated primarily computers but has since expanded to include investigations into any device storing digital data.
Digital forensics supports investigations into cybercrimes. It helps identify, preserve, examine, and analyze evidence from digital sources. Most digital forensics processes have been scientifically accepted and validated for usage within and outside of a court of law.
Why Is Digital Forensics Important?
Despite its many benefits, DevOps introduces new risks and cultural shifts that create major security challenges. Traditional security solutions and practices often cannot address these concerns, because they are too slow, expensive, or complex to support automated delivery and deployment of software.
When a cybersecurity incident occurs, IT often needs to perform an initial assessment to determine the exact nature and severity of the incident. Many have never received computer forensics training. As a result, they are not always aware of the issues associated with digital data collection, and don’t know how to collect data in such a way that it can later be used in court.
Digital forensic investigations require specialized skills, including the preservation and identification of digital evidence and the proper interpretation of that evidence. When data collection is not handled correctly, later investigations can become more difficult due to the loss of sensitive information such as time and date stamps. In the worst-case scenario, mishandling of data could result in significant evidence being excluded from courts of law, or could impede in-depth root cause analysis.
Another aspect is cost. When faced with forensic research, organizations tend to focus initially on the high costs involved. However, they should consider that very often, evidence can only be obtained through forensic techniques, and is critical to the success of the incident investigation. Forensic investigations can not only assist with incident response, but often reduce the need for full legal action.
In the end, forensic research saves an organization time and money. Thus, when developing an incident response plan, organizations must incorporate forensic response into the plan, either by providing computer forensics training to their employees, outsourcing the work to computer forensics firms, or both.
DFIR: Combining Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) is an area within digital security that focuses on identifying, investigating, and remediating cyber risks.
DFIR combines two components:
- Digital forensics—a subset of scientific forensic investigation that analyzes digital evidence like system data and user activity to determine whether an attack is ongoing and who is behind it.
- Incident response—a comprehensive process that organizations follow to prepare for, identify, and contain security incidents and recover from data breaches.
With the proliferation of diverse endpoints, the move to the cloud and remote work, and the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, DFIR has become a key feature of an organization's threat tracking capabilities and security strategy. Organizations increasingly need to protect every device connected to their network from a variety of threats.
DFIR has traditionally been applied after an attack has already occurred. However, advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) allow organizations to use DFIR for preventive action. In this context, DFIR can be part of a proactive cybersecurity strategy.
Although digital forensics and incident response refer to distinct characteristics, they are related and in a certain sense interdependent. Adopting an integrated DFIR approach provides organizations with significant benefits. These include:
- Ability to respond quickly and accurately to incidents
- Consistent process to follow when investigating incidents
- Minimizing data loss, theft and reputational damage caused by cybersecurity attacks
- Improving the ability to prosecute threat actors via strong evidence
Conclusion
Many DevSecOps processes rely on digital forensics. When a breach occurs, DevSecOps teams need to understand what happened and preserve evidence for future investigation. It is also critical to learn from breaches to understand what went wrong and improve the DevSecOps pipeline.
It is important to realize that DevSecOps is more than just automated security testing tools. There is a significant human factor involved in security investigations, and all members of a DevSecOps team—developers, operations, and security must be aware of it. It is important to educate the entire team on the basics of digital forensics, and acquire the appropriate hardware and software, to ensure that DevSecOps teams can handle digital evidence like the pros.