Pennsylvania State students looking for dental care can make an appointment at the Dental Hygiene Clinic. It can be difficult to choose a clinic when there are so many great choices around state colleges, and many have become better at dental SEO. A great and affordable choice is the Pennsylvania College of Technology Dental Hygiene Clinic. It is open throughout most of the school year (September-April) and staffed by licensed dentists, dental hygienists, and dental students that have proven their skills in the clinical rounds. The clinic is also open to the public. Your visit will help dental students complete their required clinical hours for their degree. The clinic offers affordable services Monday-Friday throughout the day. Consider giving them a call if you are due for your semi-annual appointment.
Some services offered by the clinic are:
Prophylaxis:
A dental prophylaxis is what dentists call your semi-annual cleaning appointment. Dentists, dental hygienists, and dental students will thoroughly clean your teeth at this appointment, taking extra care to clean around your gum. Prophylaxis refers to preventing damage and disease, and patients often are not as diligent at flossing and teeth care as dentists would prefer. Attending this cleaning will help prevent periodontal diseases and gingivitis.
Diseases and damages to the tooth are typically caused by bacteria found in the plaque on your teeth which is why every dentist highly recommends flossing. Plague primarily clusters near the gum line and can cause inflammation and irritation. If patients do not treat the bacteria, it can develop into gingivitis (mild gum disease that includes swelling) and periodontitis (severe gum disease that can cause tooth loss). Having continued exposure to the bacteria can have a traumatic effect on your teeth, so be diligent with your appointment and dental care. The cost for prophylaxis at the clinic are:
Adult Prophylaxis (Scaling, Polishing, and Fluoride): $15
Penn College Student Prophylaxis: $5
Senior Citizen Prophylaxis (55+): $5
Child Prophylaxis (12 & under): $10
Dentures Examination and Cleaning:
The Pennsylvania College of Technology Dental Hygiene Clinic provides upkeep and care of dentures. Dentures are false teeth that are removable. They primarily replace formerly missing teeth, and patients can get partial dentures or a full set (all of their teeth) depending on their needs. Some patients may have to see their dentists sooner, but most patients with dentures also do a regular semi-annual check-up. The examination will ensure the dentures are properly fitting and that the dentures are professionally cleaned. During the appointment, the clinic will also examine for oral diseases.
Dentures Examination and Cleaning: $5
Dental X-Rays
Dental X-Rays are normally done during an annual cleaning or my dentist’s orders. An X-ray machine will use electromagnetic radiation to take a “picture” of your teeth and mouth tissue. The amount and frequency of X-rays will depend on the patient. The cost for the various types are listed below:
Full Mouth X-rays: $15
Panoramic X-rays: $10
Panoramic Bite Wings X-rays: $10
Bite Wings (2 of 4 films) X-rays: $5
Periapical X-rays: $2
Occlusal X-rays: $5
Sealants:
Dental sealants were created to prevent cavities. When you get a cavity, there is a permanent hole in your teeth. This hole will grow if it remains untreated, and this can greatly reduce the integrity of your tooth. It is possible for tooth loss to occur from an untreated cavity. They are also commonly found in back teeth. Dental sealants are thin coatings that dentists will paint over your teeth, primarily focusing on the back teeth as they are more susceptible to cavities. The protective coating will stop cavities from occurring and stop germs from adhering to the teeth. There is up to an 80% reduction in chances of contracting cavities within the first two years of having a sealant applied.
If you have a cavity, there is no longer the possibility of applying a sealant over it. A sealant is a preventative measure against tooth decay. A cavity can only be repaired with a filling. Preventing cavities is the key to healthy teeth, so be sure to keep up with your sealants over the year. They are also typically less expensive than fillings. Most dentists recommend sealants for children and teens as they are less likely to be thorough when brushing. It can be applied as soon as a child has permanent molars, and the procedure does not hurt. Sealants are typically applied after cleaning and will not change the feeling of your teeth. It can be even easier to chew since sealants will often smooth out ridged teeth. Typically, they cannot be seen on teeth. Sealants can last up to a decade, but your dentist will apply accordingly if they see that the protective layer is gone. It is easily replaced.
Sealants (First): $10
Sealant (additional): $5