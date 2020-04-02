5 steps to improve sleep during exam periods

Anyone who has been a student can tell you that it can be a challenging, sleep depriving time in a person’s life. While of course the nature of higher education is that it is demanding and immensely challenging, there is no rule that says that it has to be depriving as well. And yet, this is the issue that students (and all different types of people, for that matter) deal with all over the world.
Modern students are busier than ever, and as such they are more inclined to develop unhealthy sleeping habits if they do not actively and consistently work towards ensuring they are on top of their sleep. It is obvious that we do our best work when we are healthy, but how can one keep on top of their sleep, and thus their overall health, when the chaos of exam periods hits?
Initiate a bedtime – and stick to it
Improving sleep can feel like an immense task to begin with, but ultimately it will feel less like a task and more like second nature, the more actively and consistently one works towards it. So, initiate a bedtime that works for you. Having a consistent bedtime is a fantastic way to ensure that you are giving your body all the right signs that it needs to go to sleep at a given time throughout the semester – and especially during exam period, where you need to be most on point.
Plan your week as much as possible
Believe it or not, planning your week out ahead of the beginning of said week often (if not always) proves to be an incredible help to improving your sleep – especially during exam periods. If you sit down and plan your week as much and as often as possible every week, you come to be familiar with how you like to spend your time, and will be able to better work in everything you want to do in ways that align with the sleeping routine you want to initiate.
Avoid screens in the hour leading up to bed
Or better yet, in the hours (plural) leading up to bed. Bright lights tend to often result in the brain going into overdrive, high alert mode. If you have a phone screen in your face when you go to sleep, or are in a brightly lit room right before you close your eyes, it will take longer for your brain to wind down. So, turn your phone on silent and place it face down on the bedside table, if you even have to have it in the room, and avoid turning the light on before you go to sleep. These simple innovations will help you to switch off and relax.
Develop a nightly routine
Having a set routine in place helps to invite sleep in, in a healthy way. If you like to have a cup of tea and read a chapter of a book before you go to sleep, or if you like to fall asleep to music (just to name a few examples), these are both great instigators for a healthy nightly routine. With a nightly routine effectively and successfully in place, your body will come to automatically recognize when it is nearing time to switch off and drift asleep for the night.
Use essential oils or CBD oils
Essential oils are great for helping you sleep because the calming and relaxing scents help you to chill out, which makes falling asleep much easier from the onset. And similarly, CBD oil can be an incredibly effective solution to sleep challenges. While controversial in the beginning, it is becoming more and more obvious all the time that the use of the best CBD oil and other CBD products helps the body to quell the effects of anxiety and other stress, which makes it easier for the body to relax and drift off to sleep.