It is crucial to find a university that values and prioritizes mental health

Being a university student comes with many challenges and rewards, all of which are of course important in and of themselves. Throughout the university experience, there is a lot to be said about the fact that this is a process that demands a lot of attention to detail, active awareness, and genuine understanding of the fact this is an experience that requires the navigation of a learning curve. Sometimes, the learning curve will be significantly easier to navigate (consider, for instance, juggling satellite internet connections to figure out which connection is best), while others are decidedly more challenging to overcome.
Becoming a university student inevitably comes with a lot of advice. Almost inevitably, individuals around you want to give you different pieces of advice. And while some of this is of course important, there is a lot to be said about the fact that quite a lot of it is also just white noise. Because of this, it is important for individuals who are considering going to university to understand that their mental health should always come before anything else. And while it would obviously be fantastic if every university around the world did prioritize mental health, the simple fact is that this is not the case. And in fact, there are not that many universities that do. Nonetheless, this is incredibly important for any university student to consider before they even step foot onto their chosen campus.
Finding a university that cares about mental health
For me (and, realistically, hopefully for all of you), one of the biggest and most important core values that any university I was going to even remotely consider has, is a focus on mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was going to a university that really prioritized and embodied a strong focus on mental health. This is important to me because I know that when I feel like I am under immense pressure during a semester, I can find myself spiraling quite easily. So, having a support system in place on campus makes the experience all the more easier. For me, finding a university that is right for me ultimately came down to finding the university that prioritizes and cares about mental health just as much as I do.
Taking full advantage of mental health services on campus
Any good university should always have some mental health assistance programs in place, whether that is on the campus itself or through third party objectives around the campus. There is a lot to be said about taking full advantage of mental health services on campus. Not nearly enough students do so. However, because of this, it is even more important that individuals and students on campus actually take the time to recognize and realize that taking advantage of the mental health services not only helps the individuals but also assists them in navigating their way through their academic journey with relative ease and transparency.
Choosing a university with an ongoing commitment to mental health support
And finally, it is one thing to say that the university is dedicated to supporting mental health, however it is quite another for the university to actually go above and beyond to ensure that it does genuinely support mental health initiatives and support programs. Choosing a university with an ongoing commitment in mental health support is about choosing the university that values human nature and that will utilize the ongoing care and attention to detail that goes into supporting human nature in each and every aspect - especially mental health.