Hacks For Getting Into College

In the wake of the recent U.S. college admissions scandal, which saw handfuls of wealthy American families subjected to federal persecution after bribing their way into a spot for their child at the county’s most elite colleges, the subject of college admission is hot on everyone’s lips. The process is a long and convoluted one - and depends heavily on the applicant’s ability to prove their potential and value to the college they are applying to. While some colleges have embraced modern technologies and rely more on computer-generated sorting of applications, most of America’s elite universities and private liberal arts schools still depend heavily on admissions committees during the decision-making process.
As most would know, GPA and test scores play a huge part in acceptance offers, but academic abilities aren't all that matters. There is also a place in the admissions portal for anecdotes where one might find a guidance counselor quote or teacher's quote, as well as admissions committee notes from high school visits and interviews. A student's co-curricular commitments, previous achievements in any realm - from horse riding or karate to creative writing or singing - sporting prowess and community service experience are also heavily weighed in on.
For some, preparation for college application begins in freshman year. Many others will leave it till the very last minute. Either way, here are a few hacks that may help push you to the front of the pack, and get you into the college of your dreams…
Demonstrated Interest
For some colleges, having a ‘demonstrated interest’ in their particular school is considered during the admissions process, with admissions boards appreciating and giving preferential treatment to students who at one point exhibited they were serious about getting into that school above all others. The best way to show you’re serious about a school is to apply through its Early Decision plan, if it has one, which is a risky decision but shows you are committed to them. Another, less risky way of showing your interest in by going on a campus tour, or setting up an interview with a college representative via Skype or phone. Just make sure if you do this, it is noted and recorded by the college - in other words, call ahead to plan it, don’t just dial the phone number and ask a handful of pointless questions.
Work Your Weaknesses
No college entrant is perfect, that just goes without saying. But the key to not letting your past mistakes or weaknesses get in the way of your future is to ensure that you provide adequate explanation for your weaknesses. So if, for example, you were unable to participate in co-curricular activities during high school because you needed to babysit your siblings were injured, explain that on your college application. Including what you did to overcome your challenges. Focus your personal essay on this and how it enabled you to develop a sense of responsibility - don't focus on the lack of football games you played or lack of cheerleading or debating experience. If you have a flawed application, explain the discrepancy in grade or behavior - it demonstrates that you are able to learn from your mistakes and lends an authenticity to your candidacy.
Proofread, Proofread, Proofread
It’s SO simple yet so many applicants neglect this part of the application. No matter how great a GPA you have, or how many clubs you headed, if you can’t conduct a basic spell-check at the end of perhaps the most important application of your life then it doesn’t say much about your ability to see something through from start to finish. It also demonstrates your ability to to produce a well-written paper, meaning you won’t likely be Googling ‘write my college research paper’ at any point throughout your studies and hiring someone to write and edit your work for you. Save time to proofread your essays, short responses, and all of the forms for simple mistakes and grammatical errors at every stage during your application.
Claim Your Weird Skills
Were you the butt of people's jokes throughout senior school because of your obsession with beetle-fighting, tree-shaping, or antique manuscript collecting? Well, play this to your advantage during college application time. Universities love acquiring students with special abilities and who can differentiate themselves from other students, meaning if you are a surfer, singer, or marching band aficionado, then you could potentially fill a coveted spot in one of their sports teams or choirs or clubs later on.
Take The Practice Test
Before taking the ACT, take a couple of the practice tests in the booklets. The people who do extremely well on the tests tend to prepare for them professionally or at least diligently, with professional resources and by completing multiple practice tests.
Last but not least, don’t be afraid to write a letter of appeal to universities you don't get into. Instead of accepting the judgement, write a letter of appeal explaining why the school is perfect for you, while adding all the elements you would personally bring to the college. If all else fails, this could be what results in a letter of acceptance.