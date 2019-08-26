5 ways to relax during exam period

It goes without saying that being a student is often hard work. Of course, that is not to say that it is not also incredibly rewarding, but it cannot be ignored that being a student comes a sense of responsibility that is impossible to ignore. That responsibility can be challenging to cope with, but it is never more challenging than during exam periods. The whole point of education is to challenge and enhance who we are as people, but that does not take away from the fact that it is a lot of hard work and grit and determination to persevere through to graduation. So, in light of all this, what are the best ways to relax during the exam period?
Exercising out in nature
There is something to be said about the power of exercise. Taking even just an hour or two out of your day to get out of the room and into nature to exercise will help you to cleanse the mind and replenish the soul. This is one of the single most useful things you can do to help alleviate stress during exam period. Human beings were created to be hunters and gatherers, so what better way is there to recenter than to embrace the adventure of exercise?
Hanging out with your loved ones
There is perhaps no better cure for anything than getting to spend time with the people who mean the most to you. Even just a dinner with your family and your family pets, or a movie night with your best friend (to name a few examples) can and often does do a world of good. You will feel more connected to not only those you love, but also to yourself.
Getting back down to Earth
Whether it is the use of essential oils to help calm and relax the mind and body, or the utilization of pure CBD oil to help quell the anxiety (or even depression, for some unfortunate individuals), getting back down to Earth and using it, in every sense of the word, to positively build you back up and refresh yourself when you feel at your worst, is paramount to getting through what is often (if not always) one of the most stressful experiences in a student’s life. So, start with the basics. Using lavender essential oil to help calm the body and mind, or using CBD oil to help control the anxiety, can work wonders.
Organizing your week ahead of time
Believe it or not, one of the most useful things you can do to help you relax during your exam periods, is to sit down and organize your weeks ahead of schedule. This will effectively put you in the mindset of knowing precisely when you are going to be studying during the week, which in turn gives you a structure to follow and a certain way to approach it all so that you can fit in everything else you love to do, outside of dedicated study time. Dedicating specified times to studying allows you to stay focused more easily and more quickly, which gives you more time to focus on the parts of life that you love, outside of school.
Taking time out for yourself
Of course, it is important to remain diligent during exam periods, but it is also important to realize when is the time to take a step back and focus on yourself. Quite simply, you cannot be “on” all the time, and you must learn when to step back. Going for a hike, hanging out with family, taking your pet for a walk, spending time with friends, reading a book, or any other manner of possible personal activities goes a long way towards helping you to clear your mind and get back into a healthy mindset in general. It is no secret that the brain does its best work when one feels balanced, so taking time out for yourself is the best medicine you can give yourself, so that you can flourish and thrive during exam period.