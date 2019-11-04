How Video Compression Can Increase Your Website Loading Speed

Videos are taking over the internet as a great way to deliver engaging content. However, adding videos to your website can have a downside. While users like high-resolution videos, these files tend to be large, slowing down your website loading time.
If a website does not optimize its video content, those videos can negatively affect website performance. Low performance, in turn, has a negative impact on user retention, conversion, and experience. For example, the BBC found they were losing 10% of users for every second their site took to load. Video compression helps websites address this challenge.
Read on to learn how to compress your video files and avoid user dropoff.
What Is Video Compression and How Does It Work?
Video compression is the process of using compression algorithms to reduce the size of a video file. The compression is done through a video codec, specialized software that removes redundancies such as repetitive images, sounds or scenes from a video.
Although most cameras now have an option to not store raw video frames, the level of compression is usually not enough for smooth streaming on the internet. If you upload to a streaming site, like YouTube, the service will automatically compress the file to fit the size required. The drawback is that compressing video files degrades the quality. The lower the compression, the lower the video resolution.
Video Compression Concepts
While you can learn to compress your video files manually, the process requires technical skills and programming ability. Thankfully, there are software tools to make the process much easier. These tools can help you compress video files automatically and require, if any, minimal coding skills. Before diving into tips and best practices, there are a number of concepts we should cover about video compression.
Video Codecs
Codecs are software algorithms that compress the files by encoding the data inside. A codec eliminates extra data, such as similar image frames, by grouping them into categories. Usually, the effect of the compression is not noticeable to the human eye. However, compressing to smaller sizes can affect the quality of the video.
The most commonly used video codec type is compression standard H.264, of the Motion Picture Experts Group (MPEG). This video codec is used for compressing the video recordings created by both phone cameras and professional equipment.
Bit Rates
The size of a video depends on the number of bits representing a frame. The bitrate is the number of bits in a second of the video. It is measured in bits per second (bps), kilobits per second (Kbps) or megabits per second (Mbps).
Bit rates are used to describe the quality of a video file. More bitrates mean the file uses more bits to represent the data. For example, a seven-minute video taken on a phone is 1.6 Gb and has a bitrate of 30.5 Mbps, while a two-hour film can be compressed to be 2.22 Mbps. The difference lies in the compression. The 2.2Mbps film would be so low quality it does not qualify as HD.
Methods of Compression
The most commonly used compression methods are lossy and lossless compression. The difference between these terms lies in the ability of the file to recover the original data after decompressing. As the video codec decompresses the compressed video, the data eliminated by the codec sometimes cannot be recovered.
Lossy Compression
This compression enables you to reduce the file size to a smaller size than other methods. Lossy compression removes the extra data, but once the file is compressed, you cannot recover the eliminated data. You can apply lossy compression to images, audio, and video. It is mostly used by JPEG, MP3, and H.264 file formats.
Lossless Compression
This group of compression algorithms preserves the quality of the data entirely. This technique enables users to restore all information when decompressing the file. You can apply lossless compression to images, video and sound files. It is mostly used by the RAW, BMP, PNG and WAV file formats. The downside is that you cannot compress the file to a small size.
4 Video Optimization Tips to Improve Loading Times
Solving the dilemma of delivering high-quality video while keeping it the smallest possible size can be tricky. Here are four tips to optimize the video files so that the impact on page speed is minimal:
1. Data Compression Tools
Using data compression tools can help you reduce the size of the video file with a minimal impact on quality. High-quality videos attract and retain more users.
2. Use HTML5 Supported Formats
Developers can deliver video content without using a plugin thanks to HTML5. HTML5 is supported by all web browsers. Converting to formats such as MP4 and WebM is a good practice to ensure your video can be streamed everywhere.
3. Remove Audio from Silent Videos
Silent or optional audio videos are trending as users increasingly choose to mute streaming videos, You can save on the size of the video by removing the audio before exporting the file. To do this use a video editing tool to strip the audio from your videos.
4. Use a Content Delivery Network (CDN)
A CDN is a network of servers that delivers internet content based on the geographic location of the user. One of the characteristics of CDN is storing cached copies of the site data. This ensures the content is served to the user from the closest server. This is especially useful for videos, as it can help prevent jerky videos due to slow buffering.
The Bottom Line
According to a study by Google, websites that load in less than 5 seconds have 70% longer sessions and 35% lower bounce rates. Compressing your video files is critical to maintaining performance and keeping loading time to a minimum. You can use the tips we mentioned here to reduce the size of your videos. Using a video compression software solution can save you a lot of time, by automatically compressing the video files. Improving the performance of your website can effectively increase user retention and provide users with a significantly better experience, benefiting everyone.