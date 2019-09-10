Recent research into CBD use highlights key benefits

Lately, there has been an ongoing surge in interest and research into the use and effects of CBD (i.e. cannabidiol). CBD is a compound found in marijuana that does not give you the high that weed does. This has been a truth that many people have struggled with, for quite some time. Because CBD is a compound found in the cannabis plant, people have long attested that it should be illegal, as weed is. But there are stark contrasts between CBD and weed, with the most important being that CBD lacks the psychoactive that weed generates, that allows the user to get that natural high.
Interestingly, there are over 400 different chemicals in cannabis, and CBD is just one of the many. In recent years – and especially in the last two years or so – there has been an influx of research and studies that all highlight the supposed benefits of CBD use, and the lack of the high that would ordinarily place it as an illegal substance. Even with all these research pivots and studies, CBD is still illegal in many parts of the world, but that is slowly changing. There are many health problems that, according to all this new research, can be (at the very least) partially treated with the use of CBD-based products, but what are they, and how are they changing the reputation of CBD and the consequential legal point of view?
Mental health
CBD can be utilized as a treatment for mental health strains such as anxiety and depression. While mental health is still severely underestimated in the healthcare industry and by global awareness standards, there is a growing body of research and studies that are helping to alleviate this, creating a healthier perspective on it all. Mental health struggles can be debilitating, and sustainable and viable solutions are necessary. CBD is now considered one of the amplest solutions on the market. CBD’s effects are similar to anti-anxiety medication or antidepressants – but without the harsh chemicals. People note that the use of CBD has helped them to relax and take the edge off their mental struggles, and that is the root of the growing belief that mental health is one of the key benefits of CBD use.
Pain management
These days, it is not uncommon for individuals dealing with pain to source out the best CBD oil for pain to help ease their physical distress. Studies and research suggest that CBD works as a pain reliever, even also assisting to relieve the symptoms of arthritis and other instances of physical pain. For so long, treatments for pain management have either been highly (if not entirely) chemically-based, or have not worked nearly as well as they should – if they even work at all. CBD is as organic a pain management solution as you are likely to find, and this, coupled with the growing body of research and studies that continue to prove its value, have firmly established CBD as a distinct beneficial solution for pain management.
Sleep
Believe it or not, CBD is also highly beneficial for sleep. CBD has the ability to significantly reduce anxiety, which can obviously help reduce sleeping difficulties, ultimately helping to improve the quality of one’s sleep – and their quality of life. Smaller doses of CBD stimulate alertness and reduce the sleepiness that sometimes appears throughout the day – a distinct benefit for daytime performance and the consistency and strength of a healthy sleeping pattern. Additionally, when used in slightly higher doses, CBD works its magic by helping the body and mind to relax, making sleep far easier to instigate.