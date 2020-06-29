Navigating higher education as the ultimate learning experience

When I was figuring out what it was that I wanted to study, the process was both easier and more challenging than I first anticipated it to be. There were so many people in my life trying to offer their sage advice and while I definitely appreciated it, it became quite challenging to sift through it all and ultimately figure out exactly which pieces of advice were genuinely needed and which I could do without. It took some time, but I finally got there. And you know what the single best piece of advice I ever got regarding my education was? Appreciating the experience for all that it offered - even when it felt more challenging to remember and wholly appreciate it all.
Practicing gratitude - even when it feels challenging
When I finally got to university, I know that this was a place that would give me everything that I was looking for in the higher education experience - and then some. And I was so right. Learning to appreciate this experience definitely takes time and there is a lot to be said for figuring out how best to navigate the experience for yourself and not on the advice of anyone else. First and foremost, university is all about you learning to take full advantage of the materials and tools at your disposal in fresh and exciting ways. Practice that appreciation because it is the appreciation for the experience that is ultimately going to get you through it altogether (and then some).
Appreciating higher education for what it is
Higher education is the ultimate learning experience, and there is an importance in treating it as such. It can be easy when you are stressed out of your mind to get in your own head and let the stress speak for you. Rather than doing this, take a step or two back from study for a while and take a few deep breaths. Remember that the challenge is all part of the process - and the eventual outcome is well worth all the stress that you go through. It is totally okay to get stressed out, however what is not okay is beating yourself up for it and continuously letting the experience get the best of you. Learn to appreciate it and to let yourself go through the motions of the whole experience. You will be better for it - and so will your grades.
Learning to navigate the experience in your own way
Whether it is taking a walk to the nearest smart vending machine on campus to get a break from your study session for a second or going for a hike out of the city to get away for the day and recharge away from your phone and all the noise (to name just a few examples among the many out there of ways to rest and recharge), the point is always the same. That point is that you should always make a point to soak in every aspect of the experience - even the ones that are frustrating at times. Doing so will give you the appreciation to push through the challenges and excel even (and especially) when you feel like you need a break.