How Does Penn State's Counseling Options Stack Up Against Others?

Universities in the United States have a notorious track record for neglecting the mental health of their students. If you’re thinking about attending a university like Penn State, it’s probably a good idea for you to make sure that their counseling options are viable.
In this article, we’ll go into detail about the counseling services offered by Penn State and give a bit of background on how this university compares to others in terms of its mental health services.
Penn State Counseling & Psychological Services
The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at Penn State University has a strong mission statement that encourages the proper maintenance of their students’ mental health.
CAPS offers mental health services to students at all campuses, including:
• Short-term clinical services
• Consultation
• Community education
• Training of mental health care workers
• Research done on mental health of students
The goal of CAPS is to help manage and maintain the good mental health of their students so that they can successfully complete their academic goals.
Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State
The Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State (CCMH) is an international group that focuses on studying and learning about the state of mental health among college and university students across the world.
CCMH has worked with and done studies on students from more than 400 schools throughout the world. Their publications are among the most significant for anyone hoping to learn about the state of mental health among American university students.
This has established Penn State as one of the leading schools in regards to the mental health of their students. But why exactly is this?
Penn State Services
Clinical Services
Penn State offers a number of clinical services.
• Individual counseling, for students who are hoping to communicate one-on-one with a therapist or counselor.
• Group counseling, available to full- and part-time students. Group counseling allows people with similar issues to share experiences and advice among each other and with a counselor.
• Psychiatric services. CAPS offers a number of psychiatric services to their students.
Wellness Services
• CAPS offers a variety of wellness self-help resources, life hacks, and a CAPS chat where you can enjoy an informal consultation with counselors. Here, you can discuss issues ranging from stress and anxiety to academic pressures or relationship problems.
Fees and Limitations
Basic CAPS services are available to undergrad and grad students who are currently registered full time at Penn state. Certain services, such as preliminary appointments are group therapy, are also available for free to part-time students.
If a student is in need of special services, fees may be incurred. There is also a limit to the number of counseling sessions a student may receive.
Confidentiality
Like any other respectable therapeutic service, CAPS offers a strict confidentiality policy to all students who are undergoing counseling.
Commitment to Diversity
Penn State and CAPS recognize that people come from a number of different backgrounds that can complicate their identity. Ethnicity, religion, physical and mental ability, gender, and sexual orientation can all influence a person’s identity.
CAPS is committed to helping people understand themselves and develop a strong sense of identity.
Does Penn State Compare to Other Universities?
Penn State is a university that is widely acclaimed for its well-founded mental health platforms.
The Center for Collegiate Mental Health, which is based out of Penn State, is a good reflection of this. The state of mental health at Penn State is strong enough that an institution has developed here to evaluate the mental health of other schools and universities.
Even acclaimed universities like Harvard and Yale have received disastrous ratings for the quality of their mental health care. Yale, one of the most famous universities in the world, was given an F in regards to its mental health services.
While Penn State may not have been evaluated in the same study, there’s no doubt that it would stand strong in the rankings.
Conclusion
Penn State University offers its students a variety of mental health services, including one-on-one counseling, outreach, and group therapy.
Compared to other prestigious universities, Penn State provides strong and reliable services for their students. CCMH, an institution that studies and evaluates mental health in colleges around the world, operates out of Penn State.
If you’re thinking about going to Penn State and think you’ll need more specific mental health treatment, you could consider looking into online therapy.