Future-Proofing Your Career Path

As data continues to become an integral part of most businesses, the need for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high. Engineers, network administrators, cybersecurity analysts, and developers all play a critical role in detecting and preventing threats to data security.
If you’re looking to join this exciting industry, you’re bound to enjoy an exciting career. The demand for cyber professionals is expected to expand by 28% over the next seven years. This means that there will be many opportunities for students within this field to join the workforce and start their professional journeys.
Cybersecurity is an expansive field with many different subsets. If you’re wondering where to get started, it helps to be aware of what the industry involves and how the different career paths can help you protect sensitive company information.
State Of The Current Cybersecurity Industry
Cybersecurity has grown into a hot field in recent years, and for a good reason. As more companies race towards leveraging the power of data analytics, hackers have realized that such data can be valuable in many different ways. For example, personal medical and financial data can be sold on the dark web, while trade secrets and corporate systems can be held as ransomware. More businesses are taking cybersecurity seriously by hiring top talent to maintain and secure their data streams. If you have a passion for data management, IT systems, compliance, or security, you’ll have many options to explore in cybersecurity.
You may find it useful to understand the different career paths that are available within this field so you can develop an effective strategy while searching for job opportunities. As more companies analyze data to uncover valuable insights, the demand for professionals who can collect, organize, and secure this information is increasing at a rapid pace.
Furthermore, compliance-related issues have also become a key focus for businesses. Any company that handles sensitive customer data likely has to meet specific guidelines set forth by regulatory bodies. From HIPAA that oversees health data to PCI DSS for credit card payments, compliance has become a significant part of any business’s cybersecurity strategy.
Typical Roles And Responsibilities Of Cybersecurity Professionals
If you intend to pursue a career in cybersecurity, you should be aware of the typical roles and responsibilities within each position. Cybersecurity roles may vary by company, duties, and talent. However, most professionals within this field handle specific tasks that fall under a common umbrella. Some of the most common duties and responsibilities you can expect to handle include:
- Installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting networks
- Implementing and overseeing data security policies
- Upgrading corporate IT infrastructure
- Carrying out risk management strategies
- Designing disaster recovery techniques to ensure business continuity
In line with the above responsibilities, you can see that cybersecurity professionals wear many different hats. You may find yourself installing new systems on one day and actively monitoring the networks of your company on another. Many cybersecurity professionals are relied on to help their organizations detect, prevent, and manage different types of risk.
Possible Career Paths
The cybersecurity job market is booming with opportunities. However, more options can cause you to become overwhelmed and uncertain about which career path you wish to follow. It helps to know what you can expect down the road so as to prepare yourself academically and professionally.
Therefore, here are some of the top cybersecurity job titles available in the market today (along with key roles and responsibilities).
1. Cybersecurity analyst
As a cybersecurity analyst, you would be responsible for detecting and managing cybersecurity threats that face your organization daily. Analysts are involved in designing and configuring tools that detect unusual behavior, generate reports to determine performance, and recommend actionable steps that can be used to increase network security.
2. SOX compliance analyst
SOX professionals are among the most sought after in today’s job market. This is because SOX analysts understand complex accounting and financial reporting techniques- and can use these tools to monitor compliance across different organizations.
The cost of non-compliance can be high for any business. As a SOX analyst, you’ll be involved in multiple aspects of managing compliance in financial records. Interestingly, SOX and cybersecurity go hand in hand in many different ways. Keeping financial records safe from unauthorized access, manipulation, or loss is key to the compliance requirements of most modern-day businesses.
3. Network engineer
Network engineers are the experts businesses rely on to design and operate many different types of communication networks. From Local Area Networks to cloud systems, you’ll play an active role in analyzing traffic, developing and deploying systems, and protecting corporate networks from cybersecurity threats.
4. Cybersecurity consultant
As a cybersecurity professional, you’ll also have the opportunity to become a cybersecurity consultant. Consultants provide strategic advice to clients regarding their current network environment, emergent threats, and techniques for keeping data secure. Consultants also help client companies maintain compliance with many different regulations- including PCI DSS, HIPAA, and SOX.
What Skills Do You Need To Get A Job In Cybersecurity?
Obtaining a formal education in cybersecurity will prepare you for an exciting career within this field. You can obtain a Bachelor’s/Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Science, Systems Administration, and other related areas.
A formal education will help you build a solid foundation in software development, data analysis, government regulations, and other similar areas. Furthermore, you’ll be in a position to market yourself as a valuable asset to employers.