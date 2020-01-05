4 Ways to Start Investing in College Today

So, you want to be a millionaire. I get it. We all do, don’t we?
The sad reality is, flipping burgers or working at a surf store on the weekends is not going to get you there, unfortunately. If you truly want to set yourself up for the future and earn some real money, so that by the time you are 30 you are able to afford the house you want and be able to provide for the family you hope to have - investing your money is one of the best ways of doing so.
Admittedly, it’s a little scary to hedge your bets and risk what little hard-earned money you currently have, but if you start early - in college - you could start with investing as little as $1,000 and see this amount multiply many times by the time you graduate. Above all else, investing is a habit, and the earlier the investing habit is developed, the better in the long-term. There are four fairly easy ways to start doing this while in your college years…
Consider investing in shares
Shares have historically provided better returns over the long run than the other regular asset classes, like property, cash or bonds. Just this week, US stock markets surged, with 7 percent of stocks on the Nasdaq and New York Stock exchanges hitting new 52-week highs - the most in six months. The increase in highs is often a good longer-term signal for the market, so it bodes well for young investors keen to enter the market now. However, keep in mind that holding shares in just one company is often very high risk.
It’s best to diversify your investment portfolio, in case one should go bankrupt or otherwise fail. It’s also extremely important to do enough research to be familiar with the company, earnings potential, leadership structure, and so forth, by reading company reports, news and broker research. Also look at ratios, get to know the investment environment - and decide before all else what kind of investor you want to be: high or low risk?
Find a low-cost broker
There are so many free or incredibly cheap online brokers who are ready, willing and able to help you on your journey to investing. They can provide advice, support, and educational tools to help you understand the world of investment.
Robinhood, for example, is a U.S. based free trade platform geared towards the younger investor. It has amassed more than 10 million customers through its mobile-friendly platform, and it offers crypto trading, and the free trading of stocks, options and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Worth checking out.
Open an IRA (individual retirement account)
This may seem weird, but this kind of account allows an individual to save for retirement with tax-free growth or on a tax-deferred basis, making it a pretty sensible place to keep your money due to the tax advantages. It also would take you all of 30 minutes to set up, and is among the lowest-risk approaches to investing.
Add risk bit by bit
Risk is an important facet of all industries - from home security to investment decisions. In home security, for example, it’s fundamental to research the top security systems to minimize security risks. The sample applies to investing. It would be foolish to go all out and invest your life savings to date in one particular investment while you are still at college - particularly when you consider that you will very likely be graduating with heavy student loan debt. Take it slow - you’re investing for the long term, after all, and shouldn’t invest aggressively in markets which are volatile. Too often young people do this, it goes wrong and they swear off investing for life. Take it slowly, sensibly and choose low-risk when you are starting out. It will do you better in the long run, trust me.