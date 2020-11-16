Are Women Interested in CryptoTrading Too?

The price of Bitcoin is growing almost on a daily basis, and it now holds close to thirteen thousand dollars, with one of the crypto wallets moving around One Billion Dollars from the digital assets. If we are to deduce on-chain data, one Bitcoin (BTC) wallet keeper moved at least 88,857 Bitcoins- which are somewhat worth 1.15 billion dollars. Such coins were affirmed in the block 654,364 on October twenty-sixth.
This transaction remains one of the largest value exchanges in Cryptocurrency, with a predecessor record in April, where 161,500 Bitcoins were transferred - which resulted in $1.1 billion dollars, with a fee of $0.68.
None of these transactions is however, the largest Bitcoin transaction in history. That remains the 550,000 Bitcoin transaction done on November 16th, around 9 years ago. This exchange was initiated by Mt. Gox exchange. It was around $1.32 million back then, and if we are to analyze what that amount of Bitcoin would be today, it would result in more than $7 billion.
With such big Bitcoin values in store, users worldwide are increasingly more interested in the realm of Crypto exchange.
While it is common belief that cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors are immediately referenced to a male-dominated audience, reports say the opposite. According to an analysis released on April 30th, the number of women involved in the industry of cryptocurrency reached sky heights. In only the first quarter of 2020, it increased by 43.24%, which is an extremely high percentage.
This adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies by women worldwide shows that people are interested to make this innovation part of their lives. Women in their 30s and 40s are an audience that has been in constant growth with Cryptocurrency trading. Statistics show that not only women who are somewhat geeks and technologically savvy have taken part in the business, but even those without any certain kind of technical expertise or education started to use cryptocurrencies.