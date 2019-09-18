Learning Open-Source Databases: Tips and Tutorials

It’s never a bad idea to catch up with some much sought-after skills, such as learning databases. Open-source databases like PostgreSQL have a large support community, documentation and tutorials that make learning easier. Moreover, there are a number of courses online to get started. In this article, we will cover an overview of the top databases to learn, how to choose an open-source database to learn and a number of tutorials online. Read on to find out more.
Advantages of Open-Source Databases
Open-source databases offer several advantages for organizations, among them:
Avoiding vendor lock-in
Open-source allows organizations the flexibility to combine different solutions and avoid getting blocked because a particular feature is not available from their vendor. Open-source databases tend to be platform agnostic, allowing you to switch environments easily. A related advantage is the ability to set up instances, building projects or even create new features without having to negotiate terms with a vendor.
Speed
This is one of the most critical factors determining an organization’s database performance. Open source can take the community versions, adapt them to your needs and deliver value immediately. There is a huge amount of support from developers and contributors in open source communities. This enables companies to have flexibility, agility and start quickly and at a low cost, with the scalability and full support of commercial solutions.
Cost-effectiveness
Well, since open source is generally free, this is a no brainer. However, most open source databases provide some kind of premium paid version. Nevertheless, they offer organizations the chance to start small and at a low cost and then if needed, to scale up to a commercial version.
Strong security
Open-source security is very responsive related to information security problems, with strong security features built-in.
Community involvement
You can share resources, which allow you to split the cost of sustaining applications among multiple parties.
Open-source software is everywhere, from mobile solutions to web and cloud, where almost all are based on open-source software. For example, Kubernetes, a revolutionary storage solution, is an open-source project.
All these advantages have made open-source databases extremely popular, which is reflected in the large open market for database administrators expert on these platforms. Organizations look for professionals that can extract the most value of their open-source database solutions.
What Is the Best Open-Source Database to Learn?
When trying to choose which open-source database to learn, it can be overwhelming with all the options out there. Personally, I would recommend Postgres, as it is the most advanced and mature open-source database. It is also based on SQL, which provides you with the base to explore other databases later. While MySQL may be easier for beginners, it has the setback of being too constricted in customization. Here we present a list of the top databases you may want to master.
PostgreSQL
This is a favorite for most developers, especially in the Ruby and Python communities. It offers a powerful database architecture, with an ever-increasing set of features, an active community and extensive documentation and tutorials to learn from. Indeed, many developers who started out with other databases transfer to Postgres for the features it offers.
Features
PostgreSQL provides very interesting features compared to other relational databases such as:
- Built-in and customizable data types.
- It has native support for document storage (JSON), key-value storage and XML,
- It allows for synchronous and asynchronous replication
- Supports PL, Perl, Python and most programming languages
- Full-text search
- It boasts a geolocation engine, that allows you to work with location-based apps.
PostgreSQL use cases
When discussing relational databases, PostgreSQL is the top choice also if you need to combine NoSQL features for a hybrid data model. There is also a wide range of Postgres-as-a-Service tools that offer a wide job market for you to enter. Postgres is great for projects requiring to manage heavy data workloads, statistics and big data projects because of its strength supporting complex queries.
Limitations of PostgreSQL
If your project requires a non-relational data model or if you have specific architectural requirements, PostgreSQL may not be the best choice.
CockroachDB
Albeit the unusual name, resilience is the idea behind CDB. This database wants to improve the ability to cluster, sharding and high availability when working with large datasets in SQL.
CockroachDB use cases
CockroachDB is one of the best SQL options to learn once you mastered the language, as it allows you to quickly set up a cluster and query it, making scaling a piece of cake.
Limitations of CockroachDB
However great the scaling features of CockroachDB, it can be a bit complicated to learn as is not heavy in SQL compatibility.
Now let’s discuss some non-relational databases:
MongoDB
MongoDB is undoubtedly the most popular of the non-relational databases. Being a “document database” means that it stores data in chunks, aggregating the data together in the same chunk. Unlike relational databases, it does not store the data in tables, but in objects.
Features
MongoDB has strong features that sometimes justify moving to a non-relational database:
- Its schema allows for special/unpredictable use cases.
- Simple sharding and clustering.
- Simple adding or removing nodes.
- The last versions include distributed transactional locks.
MongoDB use cases
Since it is a non-relational database, it works well with complex projects that SQL-based databases cannot handle, such as Canva, which involving arbitrary designs.
Limitations of MongoDB
The lack of a schema may seem daunting if you are used to the structure of a SQL database. Your coding skills should be on top of the game, as essentially the application code takes responsibility for maintaining data integrity. The learning curve is a little steep but you can get started with tutorials available online.
Timescale
This database powered by Postgres is aimed specially to work with Internet of Things (IoT) projects. With the interconnectivity and the exponential growth of applications and software development for this technology, learning Timescale is a good choice. It is categorized as a “time series” database, meaning that time is the main variable to consider, and is designed to analyze massive datasets. However, it is geared for somewhat static data, that aggregates over time. For example, records of a smart water meter.
Features
Timescale DB has some interesting features:
- Built on PostgreSQL, that means that you can add it to your tool box right after learning Postgres.
- SQL syntax querying, meaning faster to learn.
- Fast write speeds, even millions of inserts per second
- Manages petabytes of data easily.
- It allows you to switch from relational to non-schema according to your needs.
Tips and Top Tutorials for Open-Source Databases.
You need to learn SQL
Structured Query Language is the core of relational databases. You will have to take a basic SQL course before learning a specific database software, as it will build a knowledge foundation.
Keep in mind that every database platform is different
Take your time to learn the purpose of the particular database software, some are geared to small inventories, others are geared to host data warehouses. Select what you want to learn according to your career needs.
These tutorials and courses will teach you SQL from scratch and most don’t have any pre-requisite:
The Complete SQL Bootcamp
Geared to beginners, doesn’t require even any previous programming skill. Focused on intense learning, is very comprehensive using live coding and visual aids to explain concepts. The course is based on PostgreSQL, but the concepts are applied easily to other database platforms.
SQL for Newbs: Data Analysis for Beginners
Another great course for beginners, this time geared for data analysis. They use MySQL database that is also open source and free to download. You can learn the basics of SQL language and then learn more advanced features such as connecting tables, joining on multiple conditions, and dealing with other SQL operators and functions.
SQL & Database Design A-Z™: Learn MS SQL Server + PostgreSQL
This is a course to learn SQL in depth, covering almost everything a developer should know about SQL. Since the course uses Microsoft SQL and PostgreSQL which is very versatile, and the best feature is that uses real-world Data Science exercises. For students wanting to pursue a career in data science, this course is a great start.
Final Thoughts
When looking to learn open-source databases, you should first focus on learning SQLin depth, as far as possible, and then choose the right database platform for your career path. A good choice to start with would be PostgreSQL, as it will cover most applications today.