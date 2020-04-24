How Math Worksheets Can Help Your Homeschooling Efforts

COVID19 has closed many schools, but time doesn’t stop just because there is a pandemic. Children still need to learn basic math or at least make sure they don’t forget what they’ve learned so far.
Childhood is, after all, a crucial time when it comes to intellectual and academic development. Taking a two- or three-month hiatus from learning math will make it difficult for them to get back in the game once the quarantine is over.
But how can you help your children learn even when they aren’t interested? It’s hard enough to get children interested in academic topics to begin with, and your home is a poor substitute for a school. None of their friends are there, nor are their favorite teachers. On top of that, home is where the TVs, video games, cell phones, and all other screens are always present, eager to take the child’s attention away from their studies.
All of these things are challenges, but they can be surpassed. There are many ways to make learning abstract topics like math more engaging from home. One of them is by using well-designed math worksheets.
Are worksheets good for children?
Teachers have conflicting opinions when it comes to worksheets. Some see them as great tools to help children learn and stay engaged, while others think worksheets are just an excuse for lazy teachers not to do their jobs.
In truth, worksheets can be both, and in a school setting, they need to be used with moderation. Recent studies have shown that students tend to learn more through peer-to-peer teaching than any other method.
However, there are things that worksheets teach better than any other tool. And many of the main arguments against worksheets do not apply to parents at home who are trying to teach their children during this time of isolation. Therefore, there’s a good chance that math worksheets will be you and your child’s best friends while COVID-19 is around.
The benefits of a good math worksheet
If well-designed and applied well, a good worksheet can provide a wide array of benefits, such as the following:
1 - Promote independence. Worksheets often work like mini-puzzles. They contain all the instructions and tools your child needs to succeed, which incentivizes them to work alone for a while, trying to piece things together themselves. You should still be around and make yourself available to answer any of your child’s inquiries, but try not to jump in until they ask for help. A little bit of frustration is a good thing if it eventually leads to the joy of solving a difficult problem on your own.
2 - Provides freedom. As math worksheets often promote independent problem-solving, giving your child a few sheets to go through is a good way to gain free time to take care of other tasks. Yes, you may need to be available to answer questions, but you can be available while doing the dishes or answering work emails.
3 - Review different topics. Math worksheets can be used to teach new topics, but they excel at helping children review what they have already learned. This makes them a powerful tool to make sure they do not forget the fundamentals of math during this period of social distancing.