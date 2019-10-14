Student Lab on Amazon Web Services: First Steps in Amazon S3

In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of creating an AWS account, review three of the most popular AWS services for storage, and provide you with quick tutorials for using the main component of each service.
Introduction to Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides cloud computing services, which provide customers with remote computing services. AWS was founded in 2006, and has since been a leader in cloud computing. AWS is the most popular cloud computing service, holding over a third of the market.
AWS cloud services include, but aren’t limited to:
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)—offers remote access to virtual machines, servers, storage, and more networking resources.
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)—offers remote access to operating systems, execution environments, and more development tools.
- Database as a Service (DBaaS)—offers remote access to storage and backup resources, as well as data warehouses and data lakes.
- Software as a Service (SaaS)—offers remote access to software under specific licenses.
AWS bills customers on a usage basis, and rates vary between services and locations. Most AWS services have a free tier, which gives users time to experiment and consider the service. This on-demand model allows independent constructors and organizations to grow at scale.
How to Set Up an AWS Account
The first steps in any AWS service begins with creating an AWS account. This account will provide you with access to the AWS platform, which serves as a centralized hub that controls all of your AWS resources, provides you with billing information and controls, as well as Identity and Access Management (IAM) features for managing AWS users.
Here’s how to set up your AWS account:
- Go to the AWS web page.
- Find the button that says ‘Create an AWS Account’, and click/tap on it.
- Fill in the account information form, and then click/tap on the button that says ‘Continue’. Make sure that you use a valid email, or you won’t be able to use the account. Choose the email account carefully, because it will be the root account. Prefer email accounts that belong to officers or the owner of the company. You’ll be able to give anyone else restricted access through the IAM.
- Choose an account type—Personal or Professional. There are no functional differences between these accounts. You will only be asked different questions as you set up the account.
- Fill in the form requesting your company/personal information. This is where the type of account you choose will matter, because you’ll be asked to fill in different details.
- You’ll then be asked to accept the AWS Customer Agreement. Read it carefully and ensure that you understand the terms.
- Click/tap on the button that says ‘Create Account and Continue’.
- Go to your email account and look for an email from AWS. The email will confirm that you created an AWS account, and will ask you to validate your email address. You will not be able to complete the process without validating.
- Add payment information. You won’t be able to create an account without providing a payment method.
- Enter your phone number and verify it.
- Select the AWS support plan of your choice. You can start with the basic plan, which is free. You’ll be able to change the support plan later on, if need be.
- Wait for a confirmation—this might take up to 24 hours as AWS reviews your account.
- Account confirmed. Congratulations—you have created an AWS account. You’ll be asked to fill in your role, so AWS could personalize your user experience.
What Is Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)
Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) offers object storage on the cloud. Object storage is a data architecture model that classifies data pieces as objects. Data objects are kept in storehouses, and then packed with relevant metadata and unique identifiers. Together, data objects form a storage pool.
Object storage is typically used for rich media distribution, as well as logging application data, and Internet of Things (IoT) data. Another use case for Amazon S3 is the storage backup data such as system audit logs, AWS snapshots, user activity logs and transactional data.
Amazon S3 gives users access to the same web infrastructure model the Amazon platform uses. That makes Amazon S3 ideal for web data, and eCommerce in particular. S3 is highly flexible and scalable, providing developers with a simple and efficient storage repository. The Amazon S3 API provides integration with a wide array of systems.
In Amazon S3, data objects are stored in buckets. Below, you’ll find a quick tutorial that guides you through the steps of creating your first S3 bucket.
How to Create an Amazon S3 Bucket
Stage I—Sign Up to Amazon S3
- 1. Go to the S3 page
- 2. Log into your AWS account
- 3. Follow the S3 sign up instructions
Stage II—Create a Bucket
- Go to you AWS account
- Go to the services menu, locate the ‘Storage’ area, and select ‘S3’
- Click on the button that says ‘Create a bucket’
- Choose a name for your bucket. Like domain names, S3 bucket names are public. If you can’t find the name you want, choose an alternative until you find an available name.
- Choose a region for your bucket. It’s recommended to choose the nearest region, for faster data processing
- Click on the button that says ‘Create’
- You’ll see your new bucket listed in the Amazon S3 page, in your account.
Stage III—Add Objects to Your Bucket
- Select the name of your new bucket
- Click on the button that says ‘Upload’ or ‘Get Started’
- In the ‘Upload’ window, click on the button that says ‘Add Files’
- Choose a file, then click on the button that says ‘open’. You should see the details of your file in the ‘Upload’ window
- Click on the button that says ‘Upload’
- Congratulations—you have successfully added an object to your S3 bucket.
For more information about Amazon S3, see the official AWS documentation.
It’s a Wrap!
By the time you finish reading this article, you should be able to set up your AWS and Amazon S3 accounts and create your first S3 bucket. Once you get the hang of this process, you’ll be able to do this much faster. There are also ways of automating the process, which you could learn to configure on you own, or through the use of a third-party service. Good luck with your AWS, and remember that every new bit of knowledge opens the door to a new skill.