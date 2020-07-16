What the remote work revolution means for the modern graduate

The remote work revolution has been around for many years - and has become widespread with large companies going remote and planning to remain the same even after the pandemic. In its remote work research in 2018, Switzerland-based serviced office provider IWG discovered that 70 percent of global professionals work remotely at least one day of the week and also, 53 percent of workers work from home for at least half of the week.
Companies have been adopting remote work for over a decade now, with notable names like WordPress and Gitlab run entirely remotely. The pandemic, however, has become the peak of this revolution, forcing many companies to adopt remote work and subsequently serving as an experiment for many other companies to see how remote work is done. In the future, working remotely and other flexible work conditions will become the default for many large companies and startups. As more tools are built, right from video communications to human resource tools for remote teams, the future is bright for this revolutionary way of working.
Companies aside, remote work is impacting the new graduate in many ways as the underlying principles of jobs change dramatically. Firstly remote work brings a whole lot of opportunities for young and skilled graduates who cannot move to big cities for financial reasons, to be able to apply and work for companies in big cities. This is a big turn for the majority of graduates who have to move to big cities to take jobs, spending huge sums of money on rent, and adding more debt to their already existing student loans.
Additionally, the fact that graduates can apply for jobs in other cities without moving opens up a range of opportunities for them to work with virtually any company of their choice. You can be a graduate living in rural America or India and work for big technology companies in big cities such as Silicon Valley - and your choice of companies to work for becomes wider.
On the other side of the spectrum is a huge global competition that has never been experienced before for graduates. Since anyone, anywhere can apply for jobs and work with companies no matter their location, competition for the best companies becomes high. This means as a graduate, you are competing with talent from all over the world - and this could mean fewer jobs, especially for low-qualified local talent.
Conclusion
While the remote work revolution has created a lot of opportunities for today’s graduates to work with any company of their choice, it has also tightened the competition, making job search an even greater challenge. However, as a graduate, nothing stops you from using the opportunities created by this revolution to stand out.