Choosing The Best Light Controlled Window Treatment For Your Study

When it comes to light control, you have to tread a fine line between allowing enough light into your study while still maintaining your privacy. For effective light control, you need to find the perfect window treatment that balances these two aspects to optimize results. Here are some window treatments and the way you can improve your light control strategies with them.
- Shades
Shades offer more privacy and better UV ray blockage. The best part is that you can customize the fabric according to your light needs. You can also add tandem shades, which are additional roller shades that roll along with your primary shade to provide some extra light control options.
- Blinds
Whether you use automated blinds with alexa, or cord bound ones, horizontal slat blinds will give you more opportunities for light control than general shades. You can lift and tilt the blinds as and when required to control the amount of light you are letting inside a room. With that being said, blinds are not completely light-blocking because they have a lot of movable components. You'll be better off choosing shades with light control fabrics to better manipulate the amount of light you let into a certain room.
Light control fabrics
- The Light Blocking Shade - The blackout shades block all incoming sunlight to completely darken your room. They are also good for when you need some added privacy or want to block out all light completely. They are often a really popular choice for bedrooms, for people who are deep sleepers. If you’re not a fan of shades, but want to add a vintage dimension to your room, then you can install blackout drapes. Or, if you want a deadly combination of style and convenience, you can get both blackout shades and drapes.
- The Middle Ground - Translucent options for window treatments provide a middle ground between the light-blocking shades and transparent shades. With these, you will be able to diffuse the harsh sunlight entering a room, leaving a soft warm glow in its wake. The harmful components of direct sunlight, such as UV rays, get filtered out as well. For light filtering shades, you will find many different options such as cellular, wood, pleated, and roller.
- Solar Screens - As the name suggests, solar screens allow the most amount of light to enter your system. However, they tend to diffuse a bit of the direct natural sunlight and leave behind a natural glow. If you have vintage furniture in the room, you can safeguard them from harmful UV radiation by installing solar screens. However, it is best to avoid solar screens for the bedroom or other private living spaces because they are entirely sheer and do not provide proper privacy.
Here is all that you need to know to improve light control in your study. You can implement all these ideas, or choose the one you feel is best suited to your concerns!