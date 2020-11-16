Why Cryptocurrencies Are The Future Of Investment And Portfolios

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence today, but bitcoin stands tall among the rest. The cryptocurrency market is characterized by high volatility, with prices moving up and down at a much higher frequency. Earlier on, various people across the world criticized bitcoin due to some of its drawbacks. Nevertheless, with time as experts examined the blockchain technology underpinning bitcoin, they understood how it works, and now more people are aware of the immense potential that bitcoin holds.
Bitcoin is a decentralized asset, meaning that any central authority or financial institution controls its supply. People are allured to bitcoin due to its non-government ties and the possibility of transacting anonymously without government interference. For several reasons, experts have predicted that bitcoin is here to stay. To date, there are a vast majority of institutions and individual investors betting big on bitcoin. Here are some key reasons why bitcoin is the future of investment.
High returns on investment
Bitcoin has only been around for a decade but has proved to be one of the most lucrative investment opportunities. Compared to stocks whose average yields are approximately 20 percent, bitcoin can surge past the 100 percent mark. Although bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are perceived as high-risk investments, many investors are prepared to bet big for lucrative returns. Huge losses are also likely for inventors who lack a winning strategy.
Innovative potential
Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market is defined by high price volatility. In other words, the price of bitcoin can fluctuate massively within seconds, which makes cryptocurrency trading a risky venture. However, this is an opportunity for massive gains, which keeps the innovative minds busy trying to develop a worthy solution to take advantage of the price fluctuation.
Presently, automated crypto trading tools and platforms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to help traders make the most out of the fluctuations. For instance, auto trading platforms like Bitcoin Loophole enable traders, both experienced and beginners, to trade bitcoin and make profits.
High liquidity
Bitcoin is the most liquid cryptocurrency in the market today. This means it is pretty easy and straightforward to buy and sell bitcoin at any given time. The high liquidity of bitcoin enables a viable ecosystem for traders, especially for those after short-term gains. Bitcoin is also a practical investment in the long run due to its high market demand. The availability of exchanges, brokers, and trading platforms like Bitcoin Loophole makes the digital asset more liquid.
High market demand
Traditional financial experts regularly challenge the demand and value behind the world's most popular cryptocurrency. Traders and investors with inadequate technology understanding struggle to comprehend bitcoin's economics and how its market value is determined. In the end, like every other asset in the market, bitcoin's value is mainly reliant on its demand.
As long as the demand for bitcoin keeps increasing, its value will continue to appreciate. The already high and increasing demand for the cryptocurrency guarantees investors and traders alike a lucrative future. Its value will keep rising until its supply is exhausted.
Altogether, bitcoin has some significant benefits over traditional investment options. Traditional investors can invest in bitcoin with higher yields and lower costs, making the crypto asset a viable investment for both short-term and long-term investors.