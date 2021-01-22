Businesses Reshape The Future Of The Workspace For A Post-COVID World

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the concept of the traditional workspace forever, forcing many businesses to reconsider what their office will look like in the future.
As the virus started to spread quickly around the globe earlier this year, most businesses faced office closures, either by government order or by their own choosing to protect workers from infection while on the job. While some businesses had to shut down entirely, many helped employees continue to be productive while working from home.
Some businesses began allowing employees to return to the office as COVID-19 activity slowed in the summer, while others kept workers at home to do their jobs. As virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths continued to surge later in 2020, businesses once again had to shift to more flexible work arrangements. What many businesses learned from the pandemic is their employees could remain productive without a traditional office space.
The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not entirely clear as the virus continues to infect people across the world. A third surge hit the U.S., as it did other countries, in the fall as vaccines began rolling out. Even as public health conditions are expected to improve in 2021, the way businesses is conducted is not likely to return to pre-pandemic norms.
Some businesses are considering getting out of their current workspace entirely, either by selling buildings that previously posed a hefty expense or ending leases. The idea is to move into a new, less expensive, more flexible space for employees.
Not all work can be done from home, so don't expect to see the idea of owned or leased office space completely eliminated. But businesses are rethinking how they create safe and productive work areas for employees.
That means everything from how workers enter the office building, to where they sit and how they interact. Businesses will rethink the technology they use, a key part of their future strategy in this new office concept. Among the challenges businesses will face will be identifying what is PBX and how their phone system serves this new office dynamic, and whether existing computer security accommodates expanded remote-work options.
Even as more people receive COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021 and the virus activity declines as predicted by national public health experts, the new office concept likely will continue to evolve. This new office is likely to include opportunities for continued social distancing and other protections to keep workers safe. Some businesses will be looking to expand their office space, converting them into larger work areas for employees returning to work. And some may even look to create outdoor work areas that give employees more options to avoid possible exposure to an illness.
The change in the workspace from COVID-19 also is expected to affect owners of flexible office space in the coming year, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a September survey, 86% of office users told CBRE Group Inc. that flexible office space will play a role in their long-term real-estate strategy, up from 73% in June. Meanwhile, more landlords, facing competition from WeWork and its peers, are starting to offer short-term deals to fill vacant space, the Journal reported.
As businesses adapt to a new way of operating, the likely result will be a blended model, at least in the short-term, that allows for the easy transition from office work to remote work. Workers will continue to need opportunities to collaborate, ensuring the need for some type of gathering space at an office, even if it's smaller than before. So companies that embrace more flexible work arrangements likely will experience the most success, including allowing some of their employees to work from a cafe or other offsite location.
The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of modern life, and that includes the ways businesses operate. The coming year will show how well companies have adapted to these changes.