Stepping out of the Comfort Zone

When kids are still in high school, college seems a mystical, almost magical place that will automatically lift them up and provide them a good living. American novelist Chuck Palahniuk once said, “College is like a fountain of knowledge, and the students are there to drink.”
However, when high school students finally get into college, they find that the fun aspect has been overrated. Their time gets gobbled up by the sheer volume of material they need to read, understand and absorb, and constant report writing that keeps increasing over the weeks and months.
Recent studies show that life has become less carefree and more weighted down by care for college kids today. For instance, in the late 1980s, around 38% of students said they spent more than 16 hours a week as high school seniors hanging out with friends, and only 18% spent five hours or less chilling out. Today, those numbers appear to have flipped. Only 18% of freshmen in today’s society said they spent over 16 hours with friends, while 39% spent five hours or less socializing.
Even as the workload becomes oppressive and work/life balance wobbles with exhaustion, compliance with existing guidelines is considered of paramount importance. When projects with impossible deadlines crowd the horizon, students tend to switch off. In the process, they realize that connectivity with their peers is almost non-existent and are determined to change the status quo.
This overwhelming need to get away from a weighty and demanding college routine, is shared by many students in the at least 8,600 colleges located in the U.S. According to recent research by the University of California in Los Angeles, almost one in 10 college students report experiencing symptoms of depression. In this situation, the need for levity and sunshine to break the pressures of studies and relieving stress, becomes an urgent call.
And so, the idea of “a retreat” cross the students’ mind.
“Retreat” comes from the Latin verb “to pull back.” Therefore, a retreat denotes a place where you pull yourself back strategically, from the world, gently drawing in the energy that would otherwise get fanned out and thinned out in all directions. A retreat, in this manner, becomes “a purposeful withdrawal” from a heavy and mirthless daily routine.
As Albert Einstein said, “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think,” so, retreats help young people to get back to basics by enabling connecting, first with themselves and then with their peers, and with nature, allowing for reflecting at a deeper level about the meaning of life, and to see things in perspective.
Thus, students seeking out a retreat essentially need to –
1) Get off campus – Remaining on campus for a retreat, will not have the same salutary effect as a retreat away from campus. The aim is to find fresh surroundings that will, in turn, refresh body and mind. Group travel is the best idea for you and your friends.
2) Ensure mobile phones are switched off– Millennials and Gen Z are hooked on their smartphones and spend hours online, texting, emailing or on social media. An effective retreat requires turning off connectivity with the outside world, so all the energy could be focused inward and within the group.
3) Make the retreat about the future – a retreat allows a lot of quiet time for tranquil reflection. Students can find their equilibrium amidst restful surroundings, and then focus their thoughts on how to move forward to achieve their goals for the future, such as finding meaningful career paths.
In idyllic surroundings and amidst the tranquility of nature, the human mind finds rest and the human body relaxes. As the retreat progresses, students sense a change come over them and they spontaneously respond to camaraderie. At the end of the retreat, the outcomes achieved are unbelievable.
The students can indeed be proud of their substantial achievements -
- Strengthened personal integrity – there is an overall feeling of well-being and an enhanced sense of values that embraces a student’s entire world
- Being present in their lives and the lives of others – students realize they need to live in the moment and have renewed determination to achieve their life goals and to be of service to others.
- Developed lasting relationships – as students relax in a tranquil environment, they are able to truly connect with peers and form strong bonds to last a lifetime
- Set focus on personal and group priorities – students become aware of what is important in their lives and in the lives of peers
- Choosing results over excuses – students realize that they need to take responsibility for their decisions and achieve their goals without trying to cover up poor performance with feeble excuses that sound pathetic even to them.
- Learning an effective tool for measuring performance, progress and outcomes – Students discuss collectively, and brainstorm, learning how to measure their success in relative terms.
As Suzanne Russo pertinently said, “You’ll be amazed at how inspired and rejuvenated you feel when you step out of your comfort zone.”