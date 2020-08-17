Successfully navigating the higher education experience is a process

When I first started my journey towards university, I thought that I knew it all. I thought that I knew exactly what I wanted when I started and I thought that I knew exactly what I needed to know to navigate my way through the experience successfully. However, in the first semester alone it became exceedingly obvious that this was not the case. And I feel like this is one of the biggest issues that students go through when they are fresh to the university experience. We all want to think that we know what is best for ourselves and that we know what we are getting into, however, the truth of the matter is that we need to be open and understanding to the fact that the whole point of higher education is to learn - and not just in the classroom.
Being a full-time student is one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences that you can possibly go through. Whether you are studying to become a doctor or studying business to start your own entrepreneurial venture after university, being a full-time student is all about preparing you for your career prospects after the fact and ensuring that you are ready to dive into the aftermath of it all. There are a lot of pieces of advice out there and sometimes all of them seem to be relatively well natured. However, quite often some of them improve to be just white noise. How do you know which pieces of advice are worth listening to? And what is the best advice that you can get before kick-starting your own university experience?
Look towards the future
Higher education should be treated as a means to an end. You have to be prudent about the studying options you take and at the same time soak up all of the skills that being newly independent brings. Many students start early. Seeking out new business ventures and opportunities for them to establish a career for themselves during their studies or to earn a side income to support themselves. Universities have taken note and are keen to incubate entrepreneurial ideas, incentivising future captains of industry with competitions, awards and recognition. The university campus remains an opportune platform for startup ideas and for you to learn what you want to do as a career. Whether its something like starting a commercial registered office provider business or something large scale and disruptive like the next Facebook, Uber or Snapchat. It is paramount to consider how you are going to apply yourself after university to make the most of your time in higher education.
Appreciate the opportunity
Much as they might want to, not everyone gets the chance to go to university. First and foremost, it is important to appreciate the opportunity that has been given to you. While it is true that everyone would like to have the option to at least pursue higher education if they want to, the simple fact is that not everyone does have this luxury. So, before anything else, it is important to go into the process with the understanding and appreciation for the fact that you are in a position where you can even consider higher education at all. This is where it starts and this is where it really takes off.
Understand that it is a process
Not every day is going to feel like a success. The university experience is very much a process. You need to understand this and you need to be willing and able to work through the fact that this is not only a process, but it is a process that lasts three to four years at the least. Being in university is a massive achievement, however it also comes with a lot of hard work and you must be willing and able to put in that hard work - even (and especially) when it feels like it is taking more energy or time than it perhaps necessarily should. This process may be challenging sometimes, however it is a process that is always worth investing your energy and time in.
Be kind to yourself when you struggle
Above all else, it is so important to recognize that sometimes you are going to be struggling and that is okay. So many students put too much pressure on themselves to conform to the perfect standard that is set in motion by the school they go to, their parents, and other outside parties. Being kind to yourself in the struggle is so important because this is when it often has the most impact on how the rest of your higher education experience is going to play out.