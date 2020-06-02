Should college students take cryptocurrency classes?

Chances are, you’re already somewhat aware of cryptocurrency, even if you haven’t invested it in yourself. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have become increasingly popular as a form of secure virtual currency.
At some point, you might wonder about whether or not you should take a cryptocurrency class. You might have an interest in learning how to build cryptocurrency or blockchain technology. Or maybe you’re simply interested in learning more about how to buy and trade cryptocurrency, just in case you decide to invest in it in the future. After all, it is never too early to start thinking about your financial future.
Whatever your reasoning, it could be in your best interest to take a cryptocurrency class at some point during your academic career.
A brief introduction to cryptocurrency
If you haven’t yet heard of cryptocurrency, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with the basics so that you can begin to understand why cryptocurrency is so significant in today’s culture. Cryptocurrency refers to any digital medium of exchange that is stored on a computerized database. Cryptography (or encryption) is used to secure this database.
The advantages of using cryptocurrency as a financial medium include more confidential transactions, elimination of transaction fees, and stronger security. People that are reluctant to share credit card information online due to the possibility of being hacked may feel more secure using cryptography to make transactions.
Examples of cryptocurrencies that you might have already heard about include Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency. It was invented in 2008 and emerged for public use in 2009.
Blockchain will be used by different industries
One of the reasons college students should consider taking a course in cryptocurrency and blockchain is because it is anticipated that blockchain technology will begin to be widely used in different industries. From agriculture to economics to business to sociology, current college students may have to work with blockchain technology at some point in their careers, regardless of their industry.
It is also predicted that cryptocurrency is going to begin having a crossover between multiple industries. Because cryptocurrency is still so new, many industries are still trying to determine how it impacts their work. For example, there is a technical side of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, which will appeal to those interested in computer science. But there is also a possibility that cryptocurrency could impact finances and the economy, which will impact those within the business industry.
A valuable asset to companies
With cryptocurrency and blockchain technology possibly becoming incorporated into a wide range of industries, taking a course now could help provide students with the foundation of knowledge that they need to begin using the technology within their industry.
Even if their industry isn’t currently using cryptocurrency, college students should begin preparing for the possibility it might be. Having this knowledge could give them an advantage over other job candidates. For example, if a company begins using cryptocurrency, the company is going to need employees that have this knowledge.
A candidate coming in with some foundation of knowledge will be an extremely valuable asset to a company. Many companies want candidates that know emerging technology or that have shown that they can learn emerging technologies. Some companies are even beginning to seek out graduating seniors who have taken courses in cryptocurrency.
Investing in own future
Even if you’re in an industry where cryptocurrency isn’t used, learning about cryptocurrency can allow you to make personal investment decisions for your future. With the possibility of cryptocurrency becoming a primary form of currency, some people believe that investing in cryptocurrency now could allow them to capitalize on that investment in the future. Keep in mind, the cryptocurrency industry is currently comparable to the stock market.
You can use an online platform to make exchanges between fiat money and a cryptocurrency. Use readily available online resources to learn about crypto to find potential online exchange platforms. From there, the cryptocurrency gets moved into a virtual wallet. Your virtual wallet is what you will use to make transactions with cryptocurrency. If you want to exchange your cryptocurrency back into fiat money, you’ll need to use an exchange program again.
Final thoughts
The main reasons college students should take cryptocurrency courses is that they may end up having to use it for work in the future and because it can help make smarter decisions regarding their investments.
If you’re considering cryptocurrency classes, you can talk to your advisor for suggestions. There are also online classes you can consider.