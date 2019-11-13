Hommati Delivers Innovative Home Buying Approach

Hommati has developed an innovative visual approach to home buying using cutting edge technology. The days of inundating prospective buyers with facts, figures and data online are done. Prospective buyers want a new visual experience when they are searching for a home. Hommati provides services to real estate professionals that include Aerial Drone Videos, Virtual Home Staging, 3D Interactive Home Tours and Virtual Reality Home Tours. These services produce dynamic visual content that prospective buyers want so they can experience a home from every perspective before they even step inside.
In 2015, the Millennials overtook Baby Boomers as the largest generation in the United States. Their numbers will continue to grow for the next 20 years. While Millennials currently make up 35% of all homebuyers, they are projected to make up 53% of the total home buying market by 2025. Hommati is uniquely positioned to provide real estate professionals with the dynamic visual content that Millennials and tech savvy home buyers demand.
Thanks to Hommati, real estate professionals have access to the tools and services they need to serve home buyers and sellers in today’s changing real estate market. Aerial Drone Video shows the exterior of a home and the surrounding area. Virtual Home Staging helps make listings more appealing to prospective buyers by showing how vacant homes can look when furnished. 3D Interactive Home Tours offered at Hommati.com give prospective buyers the ability to “walk through” a home and experience the space without actually being there. Viewers can integrate their smartphones with a Hommati VR Headset for a Virtual Reality Home Tour that makes them feel like they are standing inside the home.
According to Jerry Clum, CEO and Founder of Hommati, “Technology is changing the real estate industry in a dramatic way. At the same time, Millennials are significantly impacting the industry and will continue to do so. While all homebuyers and sellers benefit from new technology offering more sophisticated visual content, for Millennials it’s paramount. This is technology agents need and homebuyers want.”
Jerry Clum has spent the last 30 years studying demographic shifts and trends. So, when he began a relationship in 2012 with one of the top real estate agents in the world, the topic of shifts and changes in the real estate industry naturally came up. Mr. Clum began researching the industry to better understand the changes that have been occurring over the past decade. He wanted to develop a solution to better serve all real estate professionals, homebuyers and home sellers in the changing real estate industry. His solution: Hommati.
About the Company
Hommati is an innovative company that actively responds to the changing needs of real estate professionals, homebuyers and home sellers through the use of cutting-edge technology. We focus on visually presenting homes and promoting their most appealing attributes. Through our services, we help real estate professionals better serve homebuyers and home sellers.